Maharashtra Election Results 2024 Live: Malad West is one of Maharashtra's 288 assembly constituencies, located in suburban Mumbai. It is a general category seat. In the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, voter turnout in Malad West was 53.4%. Key candidates included Vinod Shelar (BJP) and Aslam Shaikh (Congress), along with several independents.

In 2019 assembly elections, Aslam Shaikh of Congress retained the seat with 79,494 votes, defeating BJP’s Ramesh Singh Thakur, who got 69,092 votes. In 2014 assembly elections , Shaikh also won with 56,574 votes, narrowly beating BJP’s Ram Barot, who secured 54,271 votes.

The main contest in the Maharashtra assembly election is between the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi. The Mahayuti comprises of BJP, NCP (Ajit Pawar) and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) whereas the Maha Vikas Aghadi comprises Congress, NCP -Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena-UBT and the Samajwadi Party.

Maharashtra has witnessed three chief ministers in the past five years: Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP, Uddhav Thackeray of Shiv Sena (UBT), and Eknath Shinde of Shiv Sena (SHS). Notably, The voting for the 288 legislative assembly seats of Maharashtra was held on November 20 and the counting of votes is taking place today.