Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Saved by 500 metres: Miraculous temple stop spares 36 Onam tourists from Nepal's flash flood

Saved by 500 metres: Miraculous temple stop spares 36 Onam tourists from Nepal's flash flood

36 Malayali tourists escaped Nepal flash floods after a temple stop delayed their journey. Survivors describe a tsunami-like surge and a night in the forest.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 30, 2026, 11:08 AM IST|Updated: Aug 30, 2026, 11:08 AM IST
Saved by 500 metres: Miraculous temple stop spares 36 Onam tourists from Nepal's flash flood
Image Credit: ANI. Nepal flood.

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Samay Raina faces severe backlash: What happened on India's Got Latent's latest episode?
2
3
4
5