"At first, we did not realise what was happening. The vehicles were stopped and local residents started to run towards the curve ahead of us. Later, we went to look at the scene and the disaster reminded me of a tsunami. The water level was so high and it swept away trees and buildings. We stayed on the bus for hours and later at night we started to walk through the woods. By midnight, we got food and accommodation. Anyway, we thank God for our lives," he said.