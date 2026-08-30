A 36-member group of Malayali tourists went to Nepal for an Onam trip but found themselves fighting to survive when deadly flash floods suddenly swept through the area. With roads blocked and a landslide trapping them in a dark forest, the group watched floodwater surge like a tsunami. In a twist of fate, a stop at a temple just minutes before the disaster gave them the precious time they needed to escape.
The group was travelling towards Galtimunj when their journey suddenly came to a halt. Roads ahead were closed, forcing them to change their route.
They decided to stop at a temple before continuing their journey. None of them knew at the time that this short break would become the moment that separated them from the disaster.
Later, they learned that the flash flood had struck only about 500 metres from where they had been.
Rajini, one of the survivors, said the group realised how close they had come to tragedy only after the situation became clear.
"It was an adventurous trip and we were lucky. We were moving to Galtimunj for our next visit when suddenly the roads were closed. Later, we realised that the disaster had happened about 500 metres away from us. The disaster was a horrifying sight. We stopped for a temple visit before moving to the next destination. This stop saved our lives. That was the golden hour. We thank God for our lives," Rajini said.
The tourists said they initially did not understand the scale of the disaster. As vehicles stopped and local people began running, the group realised that something serious was happening.
Former SI Pradeep Kumar said the scene became terrifying when they saw the floodwater sweeping through the area.
"At first, we did not realise what was happening. The vehicles were stopped and local residents started to run towards the curve ahead of us. Later, we went to look at the scene and the disaster reminded me of a tsunami. The water level was so high and it swept away trees and buildings. We stayed on the bus for hours and later at night we started to walk through the woods. By midnight, we got food and accommodation. Anyway, we thank God for our lives," he said.
The group was forced to move through difficult terrain after a landslide disrupted their route. Darkness made the journey even harder as the tourists found themselves trapped in a forest.
Vinaya Kumar said the group had been in the middle of their trip when the disaster struck during the Onam period.
"The disaster happened during the Onam days. We were in the middle of the trip. It was a horrendous experience. We were lucky to escape this disaster. The travel agency got us back to India safely. We faced some difficulties finding food at first, but the agency people helped us move to a safe place later that day. By 3 am in the morning, we had safe accommodation," he said.
After escaping the danger zone, the group had to travel around 100 kilometres from the Nepal border before crossing into India. They eventually reached Gorakhpur Airport in Uttar Pradesh and took two separate flights back home.
Five members from Kasaragod travelled through Bengaluru before continuing their journey home by train. The group included Rajan, a teacher at Periya Polytechnic and a native of Cheruvathur, teacher Anil Neelambari, former SI Pradeep Kumar, former KSEB official Karunakaran and Rajeevan, a native of Muzhakkoy.
The other 31 members reached Nedumbassery Airport at around 2.30 am on Sunday.
Renjitha said the group had never imagined that their festive trip would turn into a life-threatening ordeal.
"Nobody expected such a disaster in the middle of a festive season like Onam. I can still picture the scene of the disaster. God saved us all from this. I thank God for my life," Renjitha said.
For the tourists, the trip ended with relief rather than celebration. A routine temple visit, a blocked road and a decision to change their route became crucial moments in their escape.
Meanwhile, Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority has issued a fresh public safety warning after reports of a sudden increase in the roar and water flow of the Bhote Koshi River.
Authorities have asked residents and relief teams in downstream areas to remain extremely cautious and monitor the situation closely.
The warning covers riverbank communities in Rasuwa, including areas near the Nepal China border. Emergency services and local administration teams in Nuwakot and Dhading have also been placed on standby.
Authorities said they received information about increased flood flow in the Bhote Koshi River and urged people in areas around the river in Rasuwa, Nuwakot and Dhading to remain alert.
For the 36 Malayali tourists, the journey that began as an Onam trip ended with a narrow escape. What they saw and experienced in Nepal has left them with a memory of how quickly a holiday can turn into a fight for survival.
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