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Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim sings Kishore Kumar classic at BRICS gala dinner

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim added a musical touch to the 18th BRICS Summit by singing Kishore Kumar’s classic “Khwab Ho Tum Ya Koi Haqeeqat”, highlighting the cultural ties between Malaysia and India.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 13, 2026, 07:49 AM IST|Updated: Sep 13, 2026, 07:49 AM IST
Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim sings Kishore Kumar classic at BRICS gala dinner
Image Credit: IANS

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