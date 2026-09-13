/Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim sings Kishore Kumar classic at BRICS gala dinner

At a time when summits are often defined by joint statements and photo opportunities, Anwar’s choice of song stood out for its simplicity. There was no elaborate cultural programme; a single beloved melody was enough to underline how soft power can sometimes take the form of a smile and a classic film song. He later shared the video on his X account, creating a quiet digital encore that soon travelled well beyond the dinner table. It was not the first time the Malaysian leader had showcased his fondness for the song.