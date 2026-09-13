/Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim sings Kishore Kumar classic at BRICS gala dinner

Diplomacy is often conducted in carefully measured words, but on Saturday night, it briefly took a musical turn. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who is in the capital to attend the 18th BRICS Summit, chose a Kishore Kumar classic to add a lighter touch to the evening.
During dinner, accompanied by a pianist, Anwar began singing “Khwab Ho Tum Ya Koi Haqeeqat” from the 1965 film “Teen Devian”. Composed by SD Burman and penned by Majrooh Sultanpuri, the song filled the room as Anwar’s voice brought to life its familiar, dream-like lines, which have remained popular with generations of Indians.
At a time when summits are often defined by joint statements and photo opportunities, Anwar’s choice of song stood out for its simplicity. There was no elaborate cultural programme; a single beloved melody was enough to underline how soft power can sometimes take the form of a smile and a classic film song. He later shared the video on his X account, creating a quiet digital encore that soon travelled well beyond the dinner table. It was not the first time the Malaysian leader had showcased his fondness for the song.
During an interview in India in 2024, Anwar had already displayed his affection for Kishore Kumar by singing the same number. His fondness for the legendary singer has remained genuine and longstanding, creating an unexpected cultural connection between Kuala Lumpur and the golden era of Bollywood.
Earlier that day, Anwar held a warm bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the summit. The two leaders, who address each other with evident familiarity, discussed trade, semiconductors and ways to deepen their partnership. However, it was the evening’s musical moment that brought a distinctly human touch to the otherwise formal summit schedule.
Kishore Kumar’s voice has crossed borders for decades. On this night, a visiting Prime Minister simply handed it the microphone again—and for a few minutes, the serious business of geopolitics took a back seat to a tune that still refuses to fade. As the final courses settled and conversation softened, the lights dimmed for something far more eloquent than speeches.
“Navarasa – The Universe of Shared Emotions” reached across the stage, a living canvas of feeling that needed no translation. Then came the BRICS Symphony – “One Rhythm, Many Cultures.” Musicians from member and partner nations gathered as one ensemble, their instruments speaking in different tongues yet answering the same call. Strings from one continent answered percussion from another; melodies that had travelled oceans found common ground in a single, breathing rhythm. The music did not merely play — it conversed, argued gently, then embraced.
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