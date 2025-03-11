Maldives To Betray India? Muizzu Govt Likely To Permit Chinese 'Spy' Devices In Indian Ocean

After the January 2024 row between India and Maldives following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Lakshadweep, the two countries worked hard to normalize their bilateral relations. Pro-Chinese President Mohamed Muizzu visited India and termed New Delhi a 'valued partner' while seeking debt relief, which the Modi government granted. It seemed that Muzzu realised his mistake but now, the Maldivian President is again getting closer to Beijing.

Reports suggest that the Maldives government is in discussions with China to deploy fish aggregating devices (FADs) in the Indian Ocean, raising concerns about the potential strategic implications. These devices are believed to not only track fish movements but also collect chemical and physical data on the ocean. There are concerns that China may use these devices to spy in the region as well, reported India Today.

While China is reportedly collaborating with Maldives' Meteorology Department to secure permits for installation, the Maldivian government has yet to confirm the details of the project officially.

Adding to these concerns, the Maldives Environmental Protection Agency signed an agreement with China’s South China Sea Institute of Oceanography on February 19, reportedly for marine research.

This development comes amid China’s growing presence in Maldivian waters. In early 2024, the Chinese research vessel Xiang Yang Hong 03, one of the most advanced in China’s fleet, spent a month in Maldivian waters, drawing scrutiny from Indian authorities. While the Maldives Foreign Ministry stated that the ship was docked for resupply and crew changes, Indian analysts expressed concerns over potential military applications, particularly in seabed mapping that could support submarine operations. Speculation persists that China’s research activities in the Maldives may extend beyond environmental studies, with fears that surveillance equipment could be placed under the pretext of scientific research.

Indian experts have already been raising their concerns over increasing Chinese activity in the Indian Ocean, which poses a threat to India's security. Maldives proximity with Lakshwadeep and China's aggression add to India's concerns.