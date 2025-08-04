Malegaon Blast: 'Maharashtra Must Challenge Acquittal Verdict', Says Congress MLA Arif Masood

New Delhi: Congress MLA from Madhya Pradesh, Arif Masood, urged the Maharashtra government to file an appeal against the acquittal of all seven accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, including former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit.

Masood emphasized that terrorism has no religion and should not be associated with any faith. He cited the state government's recent decision to challenge the Bombay High Court’s acquittal of 12 accused in the 7/11 Mumbai train blasts case, stating that similar action should be taken in the Malegaon case.

"Terrorism has no religion, nor is it related to any religion...The Maharashtra government, which has announced that it would file an appeal against the acquittal of the 12 accused in the 7/11 Mumbai train blasts case by the Bombay High Court, should do the same thing in the Malegaon case too," said Arif Masood.

Meanwhile, families of the Malegaon blast victims have expressed their intent to challenge the verdict of the special NIA court, which acquitted all the accused on July 31. Their lawyer, Shahid Nadeem, confirmed that some of the families will independently file appeals. He also criticized the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for not taking action against witnesses who turned hostile during the trial.

The Maharashtra government had earlier approached the Supreme Court to challenge the Bombay High Court’s acquittal in the 2006 Mumbai train blasts case. In the Malegaon investigation, after the NIA took over from the ATS, it dropped charges under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), citing issues with how the provisions were applied.

The 2008 Malegaon blast occurred on September 29 in the Nashik district, killing six people and injuring over 100. In its judgment, the special court not only acquitted all seven accused but also directed the government to pay compensation, Rs 2 lakh to the families of those killed and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

The court found insufficient evidence to prove that Pragya Thakur owned the motorcycle allegedly used in the blast, noting that its chassis number had been erased. It also observed that Thakur had renounced worldly possessions two years before the incident.