Malegaon Blast Verdict Disappointing, Raises Questions On Probe And Accountability: Owaisi
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday termed the Malegaon blast verdict as "disappointing" and alleged that a shoddy investigation and prosecution led to the acquittal of all accused.
- AIMIM, Asaduddin Owaisi, Malegaon blast verdict
Trending Photos
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday termed the Malegaon blast verdict as "disappointing" and alleged that a shoddy investigation and prosecution led to the acquittal of all accused.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement