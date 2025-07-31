Advertisement
NewsIndia
AIMIM

Malegaon Blast Verdict Disappointing, Raises Questions On Probe And Accountability: Owaisi

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 31, 2025, 01:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • AIMIM, Asaduddin Owaisi, Malegaon blast verdict
Malegaon Blast Verdict Disappointing, Raises Questions On Probe And Accountability: Owaisi AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (File Photo: IANS)

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday termed the Malegaon blast verdict as "disappointing" and alleged that a shoddy investigation and prosecution led to the acquittal of all accused. 

 

