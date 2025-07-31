Malegaon Blast Verdict: ‘Was Arrested, Tortured Without Basis,’ Reacts Sadhvi Pragya

Former-BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur on Thursday claimed that her arrest and subsequent investigation in the 2008 Malegaon blast case were unjustified and lacked proper basis.

Pragya alleged that she was called for questioning, arrested, and tortured during the probe, which, she said, 'ruined her whole life.'

"I said this from the very beginning that those who are called for investigation, there should be a basis behind that. I was called by them for investigation and was arrested and tortured. This ruined my whole life," she said.