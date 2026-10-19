/‘Malicious and false’: India slams OIC resolutions, accuses Pakistan of using body for 'bigoted agenda'

India on Monday strongly rejected anti-India references in resolutions adopted at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Baghdad, describing them as “malicious, biased, and false” and accusing Pakistan of using the organisation to pursue its “bigoted agenda”.
In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) expressed disappointment that the OIC had once again allowed itself to be misused by Pakistan, alleging that the references to India had been orchestrated by Islamabad.
“We categorically reject the anti-India references in the resolutions of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers’ Meeting held in Baghdad on October 17-18, 2026. The references to India are malicious, biased, and false, and have been orchestrated by Pakistan. We are disappointed that the OIC has once again allowed itself to be misused by Pakistan for its bigoted agenda,” the MEA said.
Reiterating its position on Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, the MEA said the OIC had no authority to comment on matters that fall strictly within India’s internal jurisdiction.
“As we have said in the past, the OIC has no locus standi whatsoever to comment on matters that are strictly internal to India. The Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are integral and inalienable parts of India. Politically motivated propaganda can never alter this reality,” the statement said.
The ministry also highlighted what it described as significant economic progress in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370, citing infrastructure development, tourism and improved connectivity as areas delivering direct benefits to residents.
The MEA contrasted the situation in Jammu and Kashmir with developments in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), acussing Pakistani authorities of using violence and repression against civilian protesters.
“This is in stark contrast to the situation in PoJK, where Pakistan has unleashed violence, repression and brutality on civilian protesters, killing scores of them, including women and children. No amount of media blackout has been able to hide these grave violations of human rights,” the ministry said.
It added that the outstanding issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir were Pakistan’s withdrawal from territories under its “illegal and forcible occupation” and an end to its continued support for cross-border terrorism.
The MEA also accused Pakistan of using the OIC resolutions to divert international attention from its domestic challenges, including alleged persecution of minorities, sectarian violence, governance failures and political instability.
“Other fabricated and hostile references against India in the OIC resolutions, including insinuations related to Islamophobia, are nothing but a desperate attempt by Pakistan to divert international attention from its own appalling record of minority persecution and sectarian violence, apart from governance failure and political instability,” the statement added.
The ministry said the OIC’s repeated endorsement of what it described as “patently malicious propaganda and narratives” promoted by Pakistan raised serious questions about the organisation’s credibility and integrity.
(with IANS inputs)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.