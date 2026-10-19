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‘Malicious and false’: India slams OIC resolutions, accuses Pakistan of using body for 'bigoted agenda'

Reiterating its position on Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, the MEA said the OIC had no authority to comment on matters that fall strictly within India’s internal jurisdiction.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 19, 2026, 04:36 PM IST|Updated: Oct 19, 2026, 04:36 PM IST
‘Malicious and false’: India slams OIC resolutions, accuses Pakistan of using body for 'bigoted agenda'
Image Credit: IANS

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