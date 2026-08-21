Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Omaxe Mall horror: Shuttering at its construction site collapses in Vrindavan, 3 workers killed

Omaxe Mall horror: Shuttering at its construction site collapses in Vrindavan, 3 workers killed

The incident has left three workers dead and another critically injured. Authorities are investigating what caused the shuttering to give way.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 21, 2026, 04:44 PM IST|Updated: Aug 21, 2026, 04:57 PM IST
Omaxe Mall horror: Shuttering at its construction site collapses in Vrindavan, 3 workers killed
Image Credit: Shuttering collapses at under-construction mall in Vrindavan, three dead. (Photo: IANS)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Sunita Ahuja explains withdrawing divorce case, Rakhi Sawant urges her to secure Rs 200 cr wealth
2
3
4
5