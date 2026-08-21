/Omaxe Mall horror: Shuttering at its construction site collapses in Vrindavan, 3 workers killed

Mathura: Three workers were killed and another was critically injured after the shuttering at an under-construction at Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh collapsed on Friday (August 21) morning. The deceased included a Nepali national and two workers from West Bengal.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the incident and directed officials to ensure proper treatment for the injured and provide all possible assistance to the families of the deceased.
The accident took place around 7 am at the Omaxe Mall commercial construction site in Rukmani Vihar, under the jurisdiction of Vrindavan Kotwali police station. According to RK Jain, manaager of the mall, workers were pouring concrete for a projecting slab on the fourth floor when the shuttering supporting the structure suddenly gave way.
Several workers were caught under the debris; it triggered panic at the site. The police, fire brigade personnel, senior officials and local residents joined the rescue effort. After a difficult operation, the trapped workers were pulled out and taken to different hospitals for treatment.
One of the workers, 42-year-old Shivram, died at the spot. The police said he was a Nepali national. Two other workers died during treatment at the district hospital. Their identities have not so far been established. Dr Bhudev Prasad, in-charge of the Rapid Response Team at the Chief Medical Officer's office, said the two unidentified workers were aged between 35 and 40.
Another worker, 40-year-old Dildar Singh from West Bengal, was admitted to a hospital in Vrindavan in critical condition. One injured worker was also referred to the SN Medical College in Agra for better treatment. Several other workers are receiving treatment at different hospitals.
Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said three deaths had been confirmed. One of the deceased was from Nepal, while the other two were from West Bengal. The fire brigade conducted a thorough search of the site and confirmed that no one else was trapped under the debris.
The police said construction work was underway to build a projecting slab, for which shuttering had been installed. Investigators are examining how the structure collapsed and whether required safety measures were followed at the site.
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