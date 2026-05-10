Mallikarjun Kharge congratulates Vijay, says TVK govt reflects Tamil Nadu’s progressive ideals

Chennai: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday congratulated Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C. Joseph Vijay, on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, and described the formation of the new government as a reaffirmation of the State’s long-standing political ideals rooted in self-respect, social justice and rational thought.

In a message posted on social media shortly after Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony in Chennai, Kharge extended his “heartfelt congratulations and best wishes” to the new Chief Minister, the TVK and the alliance partners that backed the formation of the government.

The Congress president said the emergence of the new administration reflected the enduring strength of progressive values that have historically shaped Tamil Nadu’s political and social landscape. Referring to the ideological legacy of social reformers Periyar E.V. Ramasamy and former Chief Minister K. Kamaraj, Kharge said the State had consistently stood for empowerment, inclusivity and rationalism.

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“The formation of this government reaffirms the enduring strength of self-respect, social justice, empowerment and rational thought — values that have long defined Tamil Nadu’s political and social consciousness,” Kharge said in his post on X.

He further noted that millions of people across Tamil Nadu, especially young voters and first-time voters, had placed their faith in Vijay and the TVK during the Assembly elections.

Kharge expressed confidence that the new Chief Minister would carry forward those ideals through governance focused on public welfare and inclusive development.

“I am confident that under his leadership, these ideals will continue to guide governance and inspire the nation,” he said, while wishing the new government success in serving the people “with compassion, inclusivity and commitment.”

Kharge’s remarks came hours after Vijay was sworn in as Chief Minister at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai in the presence of senior political leaders, film personalities and thousands of supporters.

The TVK-led alliance secured the support of 120 MLAs in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly, comfortably crossing the majority mark required to form the government and bringing an end to nearly six decades of alternating rule by the DMK and AIADMK in the State.