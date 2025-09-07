Mallikarjun Kharge Slams Modi-Trump Ties, Says 'PM Has Become Enemy Of Nation'

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday dismissed the significance of the professed camaraderie between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asserting that he does not give “much credence” to their claims of mutual and lasting friendship.

Speaking to reporters in Kalaburagi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha accused Prime Minister Modi of becoming "an enemy of the nation" by "spoiling the atmosphere". He further alleged that the Modi-Trump alliance had come at the cost of India’s interests.

“Trump and Modi can be friends, but Modi has become an enemy of the nation. He spoiled the atmosphere… Trump imposed a huge tariff. After a 50 per cent tariff, he destroyed our people,” Kharge said.

Kharge further asserted that “the nation comes first and your friendship is secondary”.

He added that Modi “needs to realise” India’s foreign policy has historically been rooted in neutrality and “should continue on that path”.

On domestic economic issues, Kharge welcomed the recent revision of Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates but said the Congress had flagged the flaws in the structure long ago.

“We raised this issue eight years ago. We said that if there were two slabs, that would benefit poor people, but they introduced four to five slabs and looted people. After the elections approached, they found some difficulties and revised the GST slabs,” he stated.

Kharge also criticised Modi’s handling of India’s relationship with China, suggesting a shift in stance following trade pressure from the United States. Referring to Modi’s previous claim that “no one entered Indian territory” in response to reports of Chinese incursions, Kharge remarked, “Now Modi himself entered there in China.”

He stressed that while there is unity when it comes to national interest, it should not be misinterpreted as unconditional support. “We are one when it comes to the country. There is no doubt. But it doesn’t mean that since we are supporting you, you should do anything arbitrarily. We don’t believe in this,” he said.

He further stated, "...We have been practising a non-aligned policy since the time of Jawaharlal Nehru. However, when PM Modi came to power, he made statements like 'Trump is my friend.' Then Trump made statements that ruined the environment in the country and the world. They are not executing our foreign policy properly..."

Looking ahead to the Bihar elections, Kharge outlined the Congress party’s campaign focus, citing key concerns such as unemployment, law and order, sexual violence against women, lack of scholarships for Dalits and backward classes, fertiliser shortages for farmers, and electoral malpractice.

“‘Vote theft’ issue is also our main agenda,” he added.