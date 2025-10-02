Mallikarjun Kharge Thanks PM Modi After Successful Pacemaker Surgery; Set To Resume Work

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for enquiring about his health. In a post on X, Kharge wrote, “Thank you for the wishes, Narendramodi ji.”

Earlier, PM Modi had reached out to Kharge and wished him a speedy recovery. In a post on X, he wrote, “Spoke to Kharge Ji. Enquired about his health and wished him a speedy recovery. Praying for his continued well-being and long life.”

Kharge Set to Resume Work

Kharge, who recently underwent a pacemaker implantation, is reported to be stable and is expected to resume his official work from October 3, according to his son and Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge. “The pacemaker implantation procedure for Sri. Kharge was successfully completed earlier today. It was a short and minor procedure, and he has been stable after the procedure. He is expected to resume his work from October 3 and attend all scheduled engagements. Our gratitude for the concern, support, and affection extended by all,” Priyank Kharge wrote on X.

Kharge was admitted to a Bengaluru hospital a day earlier for medical treatment.

Public Rally and Political Meetings Scheduled

The Congress president is scheduled to visit Kohima on October 7 to address a public rally at Naga Solidarity Park. Lok Sabha MP S Supongmeren Jamir, President of the Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee, said the rally is expected to draw at least 10,000 people. The event, themed “Safe Democracy, Safe Secularism, and Safe Nagaland,” will also focus on issues like youth employment, entrepreneurship, good governance, and road connectivity.

Jamir added that after the rally, Kharge will meet with senior members of the Congress Political Affairs Committee, Pro-Committee, and presidents of the District Congress Committees (DCCs). He emphasised that the rally is not just a party event, but a platform to address challenges facing Nagaland and the Northeast. Citizens, particularly from minority communities, have been urged to participate and raise their concerns.