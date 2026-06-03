Malviya Nagar fire: 21 dead, dozens injured; PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi lead condolences

At least 21 people have been killed and dozens were injured in a fire at a restaurant in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Wednesday morning. More than 40 people have been rescued so far, official said.

The rescued individuals have been shifted to a hospital for further treatment, with officials stating that some of them are in critical condition.

Officials said several people attempted to jump from the upper floors of the building in a desperate bid to save their lives.

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According to the police, they received the news of the incident at Flourish Stay B&B at around 8:48 am. Upon receiving the information, the firefighting teams were rushed to the spot.

Meanwhile, the Rescue and search operations are still underway. The main cause of the fire is still unknown.

Here are some of the reactions by the top political leaders of the country over the incident

Also Read | Delhi Malviya Nagar restaurant fire: All you need to know about the tragedy that claimed over 21 lives

PM Modi condoles death

The loss of lives due to a fire incident in Malviya Nagar, Delhi is tragic. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. Authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected.



An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from… — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 3, 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences and described the loss of lives in the Delhi hotel fire incident as "tragic".

He also announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the family of those killed in the fire and Rs 50,000 to those injured.

Rahul Gandhi calls the incident 'heartbreaking'

The loss of lives due to a fire incident in Malviya Nagar, Delhi is tragic. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. Authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected.



An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from… — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 3, 2026

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "The news of the deaths of several people in the fire in Malviya Nagar, Delhi, is extremely heartbreaking."

He expressed his deepest condolences to all the bereaved families, urging "all Congress workers to contribute in every possible way to the relief and rescue operations."

CM Rekha Gupta extends support to the families of Victims

Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the devastating fire incident in Malviya Nagar.



My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured and for strength & courage to all those affected by this heartbreaking tragedy.… — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) June 3, 2026

"Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the devastating fire incident in Malviya Nagar," wrote Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

"My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured and for strength and courage to all those affected by this heartbreaking tragedy," she added.

Home Minister Amit Shah expresses grief

दिल्ली के मालवीय नगर में आग लगने की घटना से मन अत्यंत व्यथित है। स्थानीय प्रशासन राहत एवं बचाव कार्य में जुटा हुआ है। इस हृदयविदारक घटना में जिन लोगों ने अपने परिजनों को खोया है, मेरी संवेदनाएँ उनके साथ हैं। ईश्वर शोकाकुल परिवारों को यह दु:ख सहने की शक्ति प्रदान करें। घायलों को… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 3, 2026

In a post on X, Union Home Minister Amit Shah wrote, "My heart is deeply grieved by the fire incident in Malviya Nagar, Delhi. The local administration is engaged in relief and rescue operations. My condolences are with those who have lost their loved ones in this heart-wrenching tragedy. May God grant strength to the bereaved families to bear this sorrow."

Rajnath Singh calls the incident 'heart-wrenching'

दिल्ली के मालवीयनगर में आग लगने से हुआ हादसा मन को व्यथित करने वाला है। जिन्होंने इस घटना में अपने प्रियजनों को खोया है, उनके प्रति मेरी गहरी शोक-संवेदनाएं। ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि उन्हें इस अपार दुख को सहने की शक्ति प्रदान करे।साथ ही मैं घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना… — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 3, 2026

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "The fire incident in Malviya Nagar, Delhi, is heart-wrenching. My deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this tragedy. I pray to God that He grants them the strength to bear this immense sorrow."

Kharge urges Congress workers to extend every possible help to the victims

Deeply saddened by the tragic fire incident in Malviya Nagar, Delhi. My heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured.



The State Govt and authorities should provide adequate and timely compensation, including… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) June 3, 2026

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Deeply saddened by the tragic fire incident in Malviya Nagar, Delhi. My heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured."

Also Read | Malviya Nagar fire horror: How locals tried to catch foreign tourists leaping from burning Delhi hotel using mattresses