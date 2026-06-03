Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3052525https://zeenews.india.com/india/malviya-nagar-fire-21-dead-dozens-injured-pm-modi-rahul-gandhi-lead-condolences-3052525.html
NewsIndiaMalviya Nagar fire: 21 dead, dozens injured; PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi lead condolences
MALVIYA NAGAR FIRE

Malviya Nagar fire: 21 dead, dozens injured; PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi lead condolences

PM Modi called the incident 'tragic', offering condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. Authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2026, 02:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Malviya Nagar fire: 21 dead, dozens injured; PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi lead condolences(Image Credit: ANI, IANS)

At least 21 people have been killed and dozens were injured in a fire at a restaurant in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Wednesday morning. More than 40 people have been rescued so far, official said.

The rescued individuals have been shifted to a hospital for further treatment, with officials stating that some of them are in critical condition.

Officials said several people attempted to jump from the upper floors of the building in a desperate bid to save their lives. 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to the police, they received the news of the incident at Flourish Stay B&B at around 8:48 am. Upon receiving the information, the firefighting teams were rushed to the spot. 

Meanwhile, the Rescue and search operations are still underway. The main cause of the fire is still unknown. 

Here are some of the reactions by the top political leaders of the country over the incident 

Also Read | Delhi Malviya Nagar restaurant fire: All you need to know about the tragedy that claimed over 21 lives

PM Modi condoles death 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences and described the loss of lives in the Delhi hotel fire incident as "tragic".

He also announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the family of those killed in the fire and Rs 50,000 to those injured.

Rahul Gandhi calls the incident 'heartbreaking'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "The news of the deaths of several people in the fire in Malviya Nagar, Delhi, is extremely heartbreaking."

He expressed his deepest condolences to all the bereaved families, urging "all Congress workers to contribute in every possible way to the relief and rescue operations."

CM Rekha Gupta extends support to the families of Victims

"Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the devastating fire incident in Malviya Nagar," wrote Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

"My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured and for strength and courage to all those affected by this heartbreaking tragedy," she added. 

Home Minister Amit Shah expresses grief 

In a post on X, Union Home Minister Amit Shah wrote, "My heart is deeply grieved by the fire incident in Malviya Nagar, Delhi. The local administration is engaged in relief and rescue operations. My condolences are with those who have lost their loved ones in this heart-wrenching tragedy. May God grant strength to the bereaved families to bear this sorrow."

Rajnath Singh calls the incident 'heart-wrenching'

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "The fire incident in Malviya Nagar, Delhi, is heart-wrenching. My deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this tragedy. I pray to God that He grants them the strength to bear this immense sorrow."

Kharge urges Congress workers to extend every possible help to the victims 

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Deeply saddened by the tragic fire incident in Malviya Nagar, Delhi. My heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured."

Also Read | Malviya Nagar fire horror: How locals tried to catch foreign tourists leaping from burning Delhi hotel using mattresses

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

CBSE OSM row
DNA decodes CBSE crisis: Top brass sacked over OSM row, portal hacked
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
When and where will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi play next after IPL 2026 heroics?
Shilpa Shinde
Shilpa Shinde admits to making false sexual harassment allegations
Nagabandham
Nagabandham new poster out: Virat Karrna-starrer set to release on THIS date
Sairaj Bahutule
Who is Sairaj Bahutule? Meet India's new spin guru; his career stats & more
Vaibhav Suryavanshi
IIM to decode the mind of 15-year-old IPL 'sixer king' Vaibhav Suryavanshi
India
India tells EU to stay out of its internal affairs after Kashmir reference
CBSE OSM row
Big CBSE shakeup: Prashant Lokhande appointed new chairman amid OSM row
Raveena tandon
Raveena Tandon’s mother theft case: Mumbai police arrests 48 year-old
Canada
Cricket Canada responds to ICC membership suspension; check full statement