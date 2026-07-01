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Malviya Nagar hotel fire: The terrifying architectural flaws exposed in Delhi Police's upcoming chargesheet

Delhi Police will file a chargesheet next week in the Malviya Nagar hotel fire case. Investigation reveals locked doors and sealed windows trapped 23 victims.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jul 02, 2026, 12:10 AM IST|Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 12:10 AM IST
Malviya Nagar hotel fire: The terrifying architectural flaws exposed in Delhi Police's upcoming chargesheet
Image Credit: A bulldozer removes debris outside the fire-hit hotel in the Malviya Nagar area of South Delhi, a day after a blaze at the property claimed 21 lives. (IANS)

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