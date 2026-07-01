The Delhi Police are all set to file a comprehensive chargesheet by next week in the devastating fire incident of June 3 at the Flourish Stay hotel located in Malviya Nagar of south Delhi, confirmed senior police officials. The catastrophic fire incident led to the deaths of 23 people, including some foreign nationals, and injuries of others.
The official investigation has reached its concluding stage. The investigators are now in the process of compiling an enormous amount of technical evidence, forensic reports, CCTV camera footage, and eyewitness accounts to build a strong case against the accused.
The police probe has brought to light serious safety and statutory violations of building laws at the Hauz Rani premises. According to the investigators, there were major architectural flaws that made the building a death trap after the fire broke out:
Sealed building: The windows and glass panels of the building were totally sealed, making sure there was absolutely no passage for the smoke to come out.
No exit gates: There were no proper emergency exit gates or adequate ventilation in the hotel that led to rapid suffocation of the people because of toxic smoke.
Locked basement: The entryway into the basement was locked from inside, which made it difficult for people to get out. Rescue teams needed nearly 10 minutes just to open the basement door, through which they managed to save about six-seven people who were alive.
Following the fire incident, three important persons have been taken into custody by the police: hotel owner Lovkesh Bajaj, hotel manager Keshav Negi, and hotel cook Jay Mishra. Both these people face allegations of criminal negligence and violation of safety norms.
On June 22, Duty Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Ankita Bhatia of Saket Court extended the judicial custody of the accused trio until July 6. The accused have been presented to the court via video conferencing, and Delhi Police was successful in proving that judicial custody would be required until the rest of the probes were completed.
The chargesheet, which will be tabled next week, will lay out the chronological details of how the tragic event unfolded on June 3. According to sources, the chargesheet will lay out the responsibility of all three accused, Bajaj, Negi, and Mishra, along with the lapses committed by those institutions which permitted the hotel to run in unsafe conditions.
Legal proceedings and filing of charges will follow once the court accepts the police chargesheet.
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