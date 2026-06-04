Malviya Nagar hotel fire: Owner Lovkesh Bajaj sent to four-day police custody as probe widens

The owner of the Flourish Stay B&B in Delhi's Malviya Nagar, where a devastating fire claimed 21 lives, has been remanded to four days of police custody as investigators continue to probe the tragedy. Lovkesh Bajaj, who was arrested on Wednesday following an extensive search operation across the national capital, was produced before a Delhi court on Thursday.

Police sought his custodial interrogation, stating that key aspects of the investigation, including the role of hotel staff and compliance-related documents, were yet to be examined.

During the hearing, Bajaj's lawyer argued that the arrest was based solely on his ownership of the property and questioned the grounds for his detention. The defence also stated that it had not received a copy of the First Information Report (FIR), to which Delhi Police responded that the document would be provided.

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Seeking four days of custody, police told the court that details of only two hotel staff members had been made available so far and that further questioning was necessary. Investigators also said they needed access to records and documents related to the hotel's operations.

"The forensic experts have not yet been able to begin a detailed examination, and the staff were working under his instructions. Therefore, custodial interrogation is necessary for the investigation," officials told the court.

Police further alleged that the hotel had permission to operate only six rooms but was running 28 rooms at the time of the incident. They claimed there had been serious negligence on Bajaj's part.

Also Read: Delhi Hotel Fire: Owner Lovkesh Bajaj arrested as probe into safety lapses deepens

According to investigators, the inquiry remains at an early stage as the scale of the fire has delayed forensic examination of the premises. The blaze left 21 people dead and dozens injured. Authorities said 47 people were rescued from the building, while 26 remain under treatment.

Several of the injured, including police personnel who were among the first responders, are receiving treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi.

A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) is expected to revisit the hotel on Thursday to continue its examination. Sources said experts were only able to inspect one floor on Wednesday and will now assess the remaining sections of the building.

The victims were reportedly found on the third floor and in the basement. During the initial inspection, Fire Department officials discovered electric stoves and other electrical appliances in several rooms. Preliminary findings suggest that some long-term occupants were using the appliances to cook meals.

Investigators believe that most of the victims died from asphyxiation caused by smoke inhalation rather than burn injuries.

Police have also established that Bajaj was the sole owner of the hotel and had no business partners linked to its operations.

The investigation has been intensified, with nearly 10 police teams working on the case. Efforts are underway to trace hotel manager Jai Mishra, who remains absconding.

As part of the wider probe, Delhi Police has written to several agencies, including the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), BSES and the South District Magistrate.

The MCD has been asked to conduct a structural assessment of the building and identify any violations. BSES has been requested to provide details of the hotel's electricity connection and inspect the electrical infrastructure. Authorities have also sought documents relating to the building's registration and operational approvals.

Meanwhile, post-mortem examinations of the victims are being carried out at the AIIMS mortuary. Thirteen bodies have been brought to the facility, with six post-mortems completed on Thursday and the remaining examinations scheduled for Friday.

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(With IANS inputs)