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Malviya Nagar hotel fire: Police file charge sheet against hotel owner, 2 others

The blaze claimed 21 lives, including Indian and foreign nationals, and left several others injured.

Published: Sep 01, 2026, 06:39 PM IST|Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 06:39 PM IST
Malviya Nagar hotel fire: Police file charge sheet against hotel owner, 2 others
Image Credit: IANS

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