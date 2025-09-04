Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP Of 'Colonial Mindset,' Calls It Party Of 'Vote Chor'

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of attempting to impose a "dictatorial rule" in the state and turn Bengal into its "colony."

As per Hindustan Times reports, during the heated argument in the assembly, Banerjee said, “The BJP has a colonial mindset. They want to turn Bengal into their colony and run it by remote control from Delhi.”

On Thursday, Mamata’s remarks came after the West Bengal assembly witnessed a heated debate, which soon convulsed into disruption.

Banerjee also attacked the BJP, alleging that it is against the Bangla-speaking people.

She further stated that the BJP will face a time when they will have no MLA from their party in West Bengal. She said that no party that wages linguistic terror against Bengalis can ever win Bengal.

"I condemn BJP for their persecution of Bengalis. A time will soon come when not a single BJP MLA will remain in Bengal. The people themselves will ensure it. BJP will face inevitable defeat, for no party that wages linguistic terror against Bengalis can ever win Bengal," Mamata Banerjee said. ANI reported.

Mamata Calls 'Vote Chor To BJP

Mamata Banerjee further described the BJP as a party of “vote chors,” alleging it was deeply corrupt.

“BJP is a party of vote-chors, corrupt to the core, oppressors of Bengalis, and experts in deception. It is a national disgrace, and I strongly condemn them,” she said, ANI reported.

During the Bengal assembly, she faced strong protests from the opposition, leading to the suspension of BJP leaders Suvendu Adhikari and Agnimitra Paul.

