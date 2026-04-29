Mamata Banerjee alleges BJP of rigging the election; ‘mistakenly’ calls CRPF ‘Gunda’

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC candidate from Bhabanipur, Mamata Banerjee, on Wednesday accused the BJP of trying to "forcefully rig" the ongoing Assembly elections as voting for the second and final phase continued.

Banerjee also alleged violence against TMC workers and deliberate attempts to disrupt the polling process.

Speaking to reporters, Banerjee said, “Look how our worker was beaten up at night. Just look at this atrocity. What kind of hooliganism is this? Voting does not happen like this. Voting is a festival of democracy and should happen peacefully.”

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She further added, “But they have completely ruined it. The intention is very clear, the BJP wants to forcefully rig the election. Our workers and people are ready to die, but they will not leave their places.”

Also Read: West Bengal Election Voting 2026 Live Updates: Overall turnout 18.39% till 09 AM

Mamata Banerjee mistakenly calls the CRPF ‘Gunda’

While attacking the BJP for purposefully rigging the ongoing election process, West Bengal CM mistakenly called the CRPF ‘gunda’, though she corrected herself and said sorry.

Addressing reporters she said, “My party and I, as Chairman of AITC, want the voting to be peaceful so that people can exercise their franchise. However, some observers have been brought in from different places, along with police officers who do not understand Bengal. There was one officer yesterday who caused trouble across Bengal. I was awake all night. Observers are going to police stations to create pressure and target TMC, saying that all TMC agents should be arrested. My youth block president was arrested in the morning. That is why I went to Chetla. I did not go to the police station; my party worker went there. Last night, around 2 am, a team of CRPF "Gunda", sorry, not "Gunda". CRPF force went to my Ward 70 councillor's house without the local police and attacked his house. His wife was alone with their children. When he said he wasn't home, the CRPF assaulted them (kicked them), snatched their phone, and warned that he should not do any party work. I can show you the proof," quotes ANI.

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC candidate from Bhabanipur Assembly constituency, Mamata Banerjee, says, "My party and I, as Chairman of AITC, want the voting to be peaceful so that people can exercise their franchise. However, some observers have been brought in from different… https://t.co/8IZn4Ctj2n pic.twitter.com/0bAwcKA9Va — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2026

Also Read: BJP vs TMC showdown: Mamata faces Suvendu in Bhabanipur as Bengal votes in final phase

Bengal votes for 142 constituencies in the final phase

The second and final phase of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly Elections began on Wednesday, covering 142 out of 294 Assembly seats, nearly half the state.

This crucial phase includes key urban areas such as Kolkata, South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, Howrah, and Nadia.

The voter turnout till 9 AM war recorded at 18.39%, with Kolkata at 19.81%, North 24 Parganas 17.81%, South 24 Parganas at 17.25%, Howrah 17.76% and Nadia 18.50%, respectively.

The total electorate in these constituencies is approximately 3.21 crore, with 1,448 candidates, including 220 women, contesting across 41,001 polling stations. Over 8,000 polling stations are being managed entirely by women.

After recording a high voter turnout in the first phase, this round is being viewed as a major litmus test for the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), as polling moves into its traditional strongholds in South Bengal and Kolkata.

(with ANI inputs)

