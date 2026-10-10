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  • /Arvind Kejriwal, among AAP leaders detained during protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Arvind Kejriwal, among AAP leaders detained during protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

The protest, called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), was organised over alleged irregularities in the conduct of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, with demonstrators demanding Kumar’s resignation.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 10, 2026, 04:39 PM IST|Updated: Oct 10, 2026, 04:48 PM IST
Arvind Kejriwal, among AAP leaders detained during protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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