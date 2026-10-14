/Woman attacks Mamata Banerjee in Kalighat; TMC alleged she carried knife and pulled saree | SHOCKING VIDEO

A woman tried to attack Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and former Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee outside her Kalighat residence in Kolkata on Wednesday. As per claims made by TMC leadership, the attacker had grabbed Banerjee’s saree and was holding a hidden knife when the leader was going to inaugurate a Durga Puja pandal in the locality.
TMC MP Dola Sen filed a police complaint against the breach of security arrangements outside the residence of Banerjee. As per the complaint, the woman seemed to be drunk, was shouting obscenities, and had attacked the TMC leader.
Local police have apprehended the woman at the spot and started an inquiry into the motives behind the attack and whether she had a weapon in her possession. This has raised serious concerns for TMC leaders about the adequacy of the security arrangements of the former chief minister.
URGENT: @MamataOfficial attacked by a knife wielding woman near her residence this evening. https://t.co/vbkflCXCWH— (@IshwariPatni) October 13, 2026
The Kalighat incident comes in the wake of several other incidents of protests and physical assaults on senior TMC leaders in West Bengal:
TMC National General Secretary Banerjee assaulted in Sonarpur: On May 4, a protesting crowd pelted eggs, footwear, and stones at the TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee in South 24 Parganas, raising anti-corruption slogans.
Kunal Ghosh egg attack: Spokesperson Kunal Ghosh suffered a head injury due to the attack of eggs thrown by protestors when he was addressing the media outside Mamata Banerjee's residence.
Uttarpara Hooghly protest: In September 2026, Ghosh’s vehicle was attacked by protesters in Uttarpara when Ghosh was traveling to the rally in his vehicle.
Security around the important political personalities and areas in Kolkata city has been stepped up amid the celebration of the Durga Puja festival in West Bengal.
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