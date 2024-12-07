Mamata Banerjee Expresses Discontent With INDIA Bloc Leadership, Says 'If Given A Chance...'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's recent comments about her role in the opposition INDIA bloc have ignited a wave of reactions within the coalition. Speaking to a news channel on Friday, Banerjee expressed frustration over the alliance's leadership and coordination, hinting at potential leadership challenges within the bloc.

“I had formed the INDIA bloc, now it is up to those leading the front to manage it. If they can't run the show, what can I do? I would just say that everyone needs to be taken along,” Banerjee stated. When asked why she had not taken charge of the bloc herself, she replied, “If given the opportunity I would ensure its smooth functioning. I don’t want to go outside West Bengal, but I can run it from here.”

Her comments quickly fueled speculation about her ambition to lead the alliance, prompting a clarification from Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Kunal Ghosh. “She never said anything like this,” Ghosh insisted. “She said she founded the INDIA alliance and that it was a necessary front against BJP. Her priority is West Bengal. Mamata Banerjee is not interested in a chair in Delhi. If the INDIA bloc demands her leadership, she will do so from Kolkata only.”

Banerjee’s remarks have led to mixed reactions from leaders across the opposition parties. CPI(M) leader D Raja expressed confusion, saying, “I don’t know what she means exactly. After the exit polls came out, there was only one meeting of the INDIA alliance. The point is, the situation is not the same in every state.”

The Congress, which is the largest party in the INDIA bloc, took a cautious approach. "She has her opinion and intent. Mamata is a member of the INDIA bloc. Whatever conversations happen, it is natural that everyone will sit together and decide," said Congress leader TS Singhdeo.

Congress MP Rashid Alvi emphasized the need for consensus, noting that leadership decisions in such a large coalition are made collectively. “Nitish Kumar also expressed his desire to lead the INDIA bloc. But in a coalition of this magnitude, leadership decisions are not made unilaterally,” Alvi told news agency IANS. He stressed that the bloc’s leadership would be decided through consultation among all members, adding, “Such decisions are not about individual ambitions.”

Congress MP Tanuj Punia echoed this sentiment, urging discussions with Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. "This matter should be discussed with the Leader of Opposition and the party's National President. If Mamata Banerjee has suggestions, they should be presented for discussion among all member parties,” he said.

While Congress and CPI(M) have called for caution, Samajwadi Party leader Udaiveer Singh voiced support for Banerjee. “She is a senior leader with a lot of experience. We have trust in her leadership,” Singh stated. “If such a decision is taken, we will support it.”

The TMC’s growing influence in West Bengal, bolstered by recent bypoll victories, has strengthened Mamata Banerjee’s position within the INDIA bloc. However, internal disagreements and leadership ambitions continue to challenge the coalition's unity. TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee recently urged Congress and other allies to set aside egos and recognize Mamata Banerjee as the rightful leader of the alliance.