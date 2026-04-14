Internet abuzz: The viral image of Mamata Banerjee wearing three fitness trackers, explained

A trending topic on social media was sparked by a recent photograph of Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal. Although she is known as a politician, it was the fact that she had three very high-tech gadgets on her wrist that have made pundits weigh in on the phenomenon and the trending world of extreme fitness tracking.

The three devices: the Apple Watch (for tracking active workouts, heart rates, calories burned, and GPS); the Whoop (a strap that data records sleep, recovery, and strain); and the Oura Ring (a ring that collects data on sleep and recovery); and how professional athletes have begun wearing more than one device at a time because “there is not one single device or brand that excels in all the different specific realms of health."

This photo of Mamata Banerjee went viral because she's wearing a Whoop, Apple Watch, and Oura Ring. All three. At the same time.



I've been running this setup for over a year. I'm a data scientist. I coach fitness using this data. And I have opinions.



Here's everything I've… pic.twitter.com/phkwslTSBU — Abhishek Singhal | Tech Professionals FitnessCoach (@trainedbyabhi) April 10, 2026

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Multiple devices are applicable to:

Apple Watch (Exercise): Tracks active workouts, heart rate zones, calories burned, and GPS for workouts. However, it does not work as well for monitoring your sleep and long-term recovery trends due to its bulkiness and less-than-intuitive features.

Oura Ring (Sleep): Uses an 18-path finger-based sensor array to measure body temperature, REM sleep, and heart rate variability with medical-grade accuracy. Its "Resilience Metric" shows how imbalanced the body is with respect to stress over a 14-day period.

Whoop (Recovery): Designed to be worn continuously, Whoop works on the "Strain-Recovery Loop." It gives users a daily percentage of how much stress their body can sustain that day and takes the guesswork out of training.

Data drives decision making

Singhal is using this combination in his own life and for his clients to help avoid plateaus and overtraining. For example, if a user's heart rate variability (recovery indicator) trends down for a week, he may decrease the volume of training versus cutting calories; this is a nuanced decision that may be missed by a single device.

"The data decides, not the ego," Singhal noted, explaining how these gadgets help tailor daily activity to actual physical readiness.

Do you require all three devices to help you achieve your health goals?

While the tech stack of the Chief Minister (CM) is enormous and impressive, experts say that it is likely that the average person doesn't really need all three devices. The following advice is given for new users:

Focus on the basics: No amount of technology can replace the basic human requirements of eating healthy (protein), moving your body (10,000 steps/day), and getting enough sleep (7 hours or more of sleep).

Selecting a priority: If you want to use your device as an active workout tracker, consider choosing an Apple (active workout tracker) as the priority device, an Oura (deep sleep tracker) as your backup device, and a Whoop (recovery and strain management) as the third option.

Data for high-risk and low-risk individuals: Only individuals in high-stress jobs or those participating in professional sports benefit from using the combined data provided by multiple devices.

High-tech devices needed by professionals today

Monitoring health metrics while managing a high-stakes job requires high-tech devices that have the ability to store and transmit large volumes of data as well as maintain constant connectivity to your health networks.

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