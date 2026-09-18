Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Mamata Banerjee gets new party name and football player symbol

Mamata Banerjee gets new party name and football player symbol

The Election Commission has given new names and poll symbols to rival Trinamool Congress groups. Mamata Banerjee gets Football Player while Arup Roy receives Envelope.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Sep 18, 2026, 02:35 PM IST|Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 02:57 PM IST
Mamata Banerjee gets new party name and football player symbol
Image Credit: ANI. Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
From death row to complete acquittal: Who was Surendra Koli and what was the truth behind the Nithari saga?
2
3
4
5