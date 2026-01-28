Mamata Banerjee govt to table motion in Bengal Assembly against ED, CBI

Kolkata: The Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government is set to introduce a motion in the state Assembly during the upcoming Budget Session, condemning the functioning of central investigative agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the state.

According to sources within the Trinamool Congress legislative party, the Treasury benches will also move a separate motion criticising the manner in which the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process is being carried out in West Bengal.

The Budget Session of the Assembly is scheduled to begin on February 3 and conclude on February 9. During the session, the minister of state for finance (independent charge) will present the vote on account for the 2026-27 financial year on February 5. The full-fledged budget will be tabled by the new cabinet after the Assembly elections.

Party insiders said both motions are likely to be moved by the state Agriculture and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Sovandeb Chattopadhyay.

The proposed motion against the CBI and ED assumes significance in light of recent developments involving the Enforcement Directorate’s raid and search operations at the Indian Political Action Committee’s office in Salt Lake and the residence of I-PAC co-founder Pratik Jain in central Kolkata. During the searches, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, along with senior bureaucrats and police officials, visited both locations and seized several documents and electronic devices.

The issue is currently under judicial scrutiny, with petitions filed by both sides pending before the Supreme Court. In its plea, the ED has alleged that the Chief Minister misused her constitutional authority to obstruct an ongoing investigation. In response, the Trinamool Congress has accused the agency of attempting to access sensitive documents linked to the party’s electoral strategies and pass them on to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), noting that I-PAC has been working as Trinamool’s poll-strategy partner since 2020.

