Kolkata: BJP is once again at loggerheads with Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, this time over the arrest of vlogger Roddur Roy. Slamming Mamata, the BJP on Friday (June 10) said that the order to arrest him was a brazen misuse of power. Roddur was arrested on charges of hurling abuses at Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee on social media and was on Thursday remanded to five days of police custody by a city court. But attacking Mamata, West Bengal BJP co-in-charge Amit Malviya said it was Mamata who uses crass language against her opponents.

"Mamata Banerjee is an uncouth politician, who uses crass language against her opponents. We saw the low level of discourse she stooped to during Assembly elections. For her to order the arrest of vlogger Roddur Roy for giving her a taste of her own medicine is brazen misuse of power," Malviya tweeted. Check his tweet below:



A special team of Kolkata Police on Tuesday arrested vlogger and YouTuber Roy - who is known to use expletives in his online posts - for using abusive language on social media targeting Chief Minister Banerjee over the sudden demise of popular playback singer KK, who passed away after performing at a concert in Kolkata on May 31. A joint team of the Kolkata Police's cyber cell and anti-rowdy squad traced Roy's mobile tower location to Goa from where he was arrested.

Soon after KK's death, Roy released a video on social media in which he used abusive and unprintable language targeting Chief Minister Banerjee, state minister Partha Chatterjee and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim. After the video went viral, cases were filed against Roy at three different police stations. Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member Santanu Sen had personally approached Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal and urged him to take action in the matter.

The controversial video in question has been removed from the social networking site by authorities. Roy, who claims to be a poet and video creator, had earlier courted controversy for his unconventional ways of singing Rabindranath Tagore's songs.

(With Agency inputs)