Mamata Banerjee launches 'Didi Ko Bolo' campaign to connect with West Bengal voters

Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal and Trinamool Congress supremo, on Monday launched 'Didi Ko Bolo' campaign in an attempt to connect with people and strengthen her party at the grassroots levels ahead of the 2021 state Assembly elections.

The campaign is designed to take note of any grievance faced by the people of West Bengal, who can directly reach to the CM or her office either by calling on a centralised number or digitally on didikobolo.com.

A team will keep a tab on the complaints lodged by the Bengal citizens against any issue which will be conveyed to the chief minister, who will personally respond to the complainants via social media platforms.

Live TV

Under the initiative, more than 1,000 party representatives and key party functionaries will go door-to-door and spend the night in over 10,000 villages in the next 100 days. They will also have dinner with local party cadres and booth level members at their houses.

During these visits, the party functionaries will spend at least three hours interacting with people, to understand their problems and provide appropriate solutions. The unresolved issues will be conveyed to Mamata, who will look into them personally.

At the end of their visit, the ruling party's representative will hoist the TMC flag at a place of significance.

This comes after TMC suffered stiff competition from the BJP in Lok Sabha election 2019. The party managed to win 22 seats out of 42 total Lok Sabha seats, with BJP winning 18 seats, a massive gain for the saffron party.

