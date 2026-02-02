Mamata Banerjee meets SIR victims at Banga Bhavan; alleges suppression of voters in Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met families affected by the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) at Banga Bhavan in Delhi on Monday. She said it is a political move to suppress voters in Bengal.

Mamata Banerjee also blamed the Delhi Police for not protecting people. She said hundreds were wrongly marked as dead to delete them from voter lists. She called the whole thing a political plot.

While speaking to the media, Mamata Banerjee said, "See what the Delhi Police is doing. We won't blame them; it's not their fault. A bus of the Delhi Police was brought here. We have a meeting at the Election Commission with an official appointment. 150 people have died... Many family members came who were marked dead to remove them from the voter list and take their rights."

"When blasts happen in Delhi, where is the Delhi Police? When we come, Delhi gets scared. If we wanted, we could bring lakhs of people. We brought 50 who were called dead in SIR. Delhi Police can't protect anyone. A feudal system still runs in Delhi”, she added.

Heavy Delhi Police were outside both Banga Bhavan guest houses on Hailey Road and Chanakyapuri.

In an X post, Trinamool Congress said, "Today, led by Smt. @MamataOfficial and Shri @abhishekaitc, a 15-member team will meet the Chief Election Commissioner. We'll formally raise serious concerns over the biased, arbitrary, discriminatory, and political SIR process in Bengal."

"The team will list our clear demands and seek urgent fixes, as our repeated letters to @ECISVEEPhave gotten no reply," the post added.

A 15-member Trinamool Congress team, led by CM Mamata Banerjee and national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, will meet Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar today.

They will raise claims that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bengal is biased, arbitrary, unfair, and politically driven.



(with ANI inputs)

