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  • /Mamata Banerjee mourns former TMC MLA Asish Banerjee's death amid political pressure claims

Mamata Banerjee mourns former TMC MLA Asish Banerjee's death amid political pressure claims

Asish Banerjee was found dead inside a room at his residence in Rampurhat in Birbhum district that was being used as a Trinamool Congress office. Police said his body was found hanging and a suicide note was recovered from the spot.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 16, 2026, 07:39 PM IST|Updated: Aug 16, 2026, 07:39 PM IST
Mamata Banerjee mourns former TMC MLA Asish Banerjee's death amid political pressure claims
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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Mamata Banerjee mourns former TMC MLA Asish Banerjee's death amid political pressure claims
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