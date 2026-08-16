Former West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Sunday expressed grief over the death of former TMC MLA and state Assembly Deputy Speaker Asish Banerjee, saying his final days were marked by “immense mental and emotional strain”.
Asish Banerjee was found dead inside a room at his residence in Rampurhat in Birbhum district that was being used as a Trinamool Congress office. Police said his body was found hanging and a suicide note was recovered from the spot.
Reacting to the death, Mamata Banerjee said she was “deeply disturbed” by the loss. “The passing of Asish Banerjee has left me deeply disturbed. He spent much of his life teaching and serving society with dedication, always known for his humble nature and close bond with the people of Rampurhat and Birbhum,” she said in a post on X.
Mamata said Banerjee had devoted much of his public life to the development of Rampurhat and had undertaken several important works for the people of the constituency.
“What makes this tragedy even more painful is the immense mental and emotional strain he appears to have endured in his final days,” she said.
“As a five-term MLA, former Deputy Speaker and Chairman, Asish Da dedicated himself to bringing development to Rampurhat and undertook a large number of important works for the people. Yet, despite the work he did, he was repeatedly maligned, falsely accused and subjected to relentless pressure,” she added.
The former Chief Minister said the circumstances surrounding Banerjee's final days raised questions about the human cost of prolonged political hostility.
“The harassment and mental pressure he (Asish Banerjee) faced, despite his long record of public service, should make all of us pause and reflect on the human cost of relentless political hostility,” Mamata said.
“My heartfelt prayers and condolences to his family, loved ones, former students and countless admirers. His absence will be deeply felt, always,” she added.
Banerjee represented the Rampurhat Assembly constituency in Birbhum district as a TMC legislator for five terms. He was also part of the Mamata Banerjee-led state Cabinet and had served as Deputy Speaker of the West Bengal Assembly.
According to police, a one-page handwritten note in Bengali was recovered from the spot. In the note, Banerjee reportedly wrote that he had made a mistake by entering politics and maintained that he had never been involved in corruption during his political career.
The circumstances surrounding his death have triggered questions over whether political pressure played a role or whether there were other factors behind the incident.
Police have begun an investigation and sent the body for post-mortem examination. Officials are also examining the handwritten note to establish whether it was written by Banerjee.
The investigation is underway as political circles in West Bengal react to the death of the veteran TMC leader.
(With IANS inputs)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.