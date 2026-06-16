/Mamata Banerjee moves Calcutta HC challenging Bhabanipur Assembly election results

Trinamool Congress supremo and former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday approached the Calcutta High Court, challenging the Assembly election results from the Bhabanipur constituency.
She made a surprise visit to the High Court on Tuesday afternoon and filed an election petition contesting the victory of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari in the Bhabanipur seat.
This is the second time Mamata Banerjee has moved the Calcutta High Court following the Trinamool Congress’s electoral setback.
Mamata Banerjee had previously visited the Calcutta High Court on May 14 to personally argue in a post-poll violence case. During that visit, she faced protests from a section of lawyers who raised slogans calling her a ‘thief’.
Nearly a month later, the Trinamool Congress supremo returned to the High Court on Tuesday. She was accompanied by Trinamool MLA Kunal Ghosh and party leader Dola Sen. Banerjee remained at the court for a short time and left after filing the petition.
Her sudden appearance sparked curiosity among those present at the High Court. Later, one of her lawyers confirmed that Mamata Banerjee had filed an election petition challenging the Bhabanipur Assembly election results and submitted an affidavit in support of the case.
In the 2026 Assembly elections, Mamata Banerjee was defeated by Suvendu Adhikari in the Bhabanipur constituency. Suvendu won by a margin of more than 15,000 votes and became the new Chief Minister of the state.
Mamata Banerjee has now filed an affidavit in the Calcutta High Court challenging the Bhabanipur election results. Notably, Suvendu Adhikari had also defeated her from the Nandigram constituency in the 2021 Assembly elections.
She had filed an election petition challenging the 2021 Nandigram result as well, a case that is still pending. This is the second time she has approached the court, now contesting the 2026 Bhabanipur verdict.
Trinamool Congress (TMC) founder and former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is facing a serious internal crisis as she struggles to maintain control over the party following its crushing defeat in the recently concluded Assembly elections. Several MPs and MLAs have broken ranks and are attempting to assert independent leadership.
Earlier this month, MLA Ritabrata Banerjee staked claim to the post of Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly with the support of 58 lawmakers. Subsequently, MP Kakoli Ghosh openly expressed her desire to split from the party, claiming the backing of 19 rebel MPs and stating her intention to support the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
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