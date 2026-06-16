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Mamata Banerjee moves Calcutta HC challenging Bhabanipur Assembly election results

Mamata Banerjee has now filed an affidavit in the Calcutta High Court challenging the Bhabanipur election results. Notably, Suvendu Adhikari had also defeated her from the Nandigram constituency in the 2021 Assembly elections.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 16, 2026, 05:41 PM IST|Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 05:41 PM IST
Mamata Banerjee moves Calcutta HC challenging Bhabanipur Assembly election results
Image Credit: IANS

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