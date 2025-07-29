Mamata Banerjee Pays Tribute To Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, Slams BJP Over 'Attacks On Bengali Language'

On the anniversary of the death of Pandit Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, a gigantic figure in the Bengal Renaissance, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made a passionate tribute, reiterating his long-lasting legacy and fiercely criticizing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for what she claimed were attacks on Bengali language and culture.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, CM Banerjee greeted Vidyasagar as "our heritage, our pride," underscoring his everlasting contributions to education in Bengal and India, more specifically his persistent fight for raising the status of women. "Much of what we are today is because of his contribution—beginning with that Barnaparichay," she said, mentioning his foundational primer for learning Bengali.

বাংলার নবজাগরণের প্রাণপুরুষ পণ্ডিত ঈশ্বরচন্দ্র বিদ্যাসাগরের প্রয়াণ দিবসে জানাই আমার বিনম্র শ্রদ্ধাঞ্জলি।



বিদ্যাসাগর আমাদের ঐতিহ্য, আমাদের গর্ব। বাংলা তথা ভারতে শিক্ষাক্ষেত্রে তাঁর অবদান এবং নারীর অবস্থার উন্নতির জন্য তাঁর লড়াই আমরা কখনো ভুলতে পারব না। আমরা আজ যা, তা অনেকটাই… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 29, 2025

The Chief Minister highlighted the relevance of Vidyasagar's life and ideas in the present day, particularly in what she termed as an era of "attacks on the Bengali language and Bengalis throughout the country under the leadership of the BJP."

Making a direct reference to an old incident, Banerjee stated, "Those who are targeting Bengal and Bengalis today are the same people who, during the bicentennial of Vidyasagar, damaged his statue at Vidyasagar College in Kolkata." She pointed out her government's initiatives to repair the statue and celebrate his bicentennial throughout the year in all of Bengal with different respectful celebrations.

Enumerating the commitment of her government towards safeguarding and upholding the legacy of Vidyasagar, CM Banerjee mentioned several initiatives. They include the establishment of the 'Birsingh Development Council' in his hometown, Birsingh, as well as several development, renovation, and beautification initiatives. She also spoke about the redesign of the museum at his Badurbagan home in Kolkata, the upgradation of Vidyasagar College as a heritage college, the establishment of an archive in his name at Vidyasagar College, and granting scholarships to the Metropolitan Institution in Kolkata, which he established. "A lot has already been done, is being done, and will be done in the future," she asserted.

Closing out her memorial, Chief Minister Banerjee again spoke out in her deep admiration for Vidyasagar, hoping that Bengalis would be "educated by his teachings" and "walk the path with the same resolute and defiant spirit as his."

The event provided a setting for the Chief Minister not only to pay tribute to a legendary social reformer but also to reiterate her government's position on defending Bengali culture and identity in the face of political rivalry.