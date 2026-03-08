Mamata Banerjee retorts to PM's allegation of ‘insult’ to President with 2024 photo

The political confrontation between the Centre and the West Bengal government intensified on Sunday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of insulting President Droupadi Murmu during her recent visit to the state. In response, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee shared a photograph from a 2024 event showing the President standing while the Prime Minister was seated, in a pointed retort to the allegations.

The image, taken in March 2024, shows President Murmu presenting the Bharat Ratna to veteran BJP leader LK Advani, with PM Modi seated beside Advani during the ceremony. Banerjee used the photograph to underline her claim that her government had not disrespected the President.

The dispute follows President Murmu’s remarks at a tribal community event in north Bengal, which sparked criticism of the TMC ahead of the state assembly elections. Banerjee has repeatedly rejected the charge that her government insulted the President, accusing the BJP of politicising the issue.

“Now you are saying I have humiliated the PM. How can I go there? I am sitting at a dharna, and I am fighting for all,” Banerjee said, referring to her ongoing protest over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

She directly countered the Prime Minister’s comments, displaying the 2024 photograph. “This is for you, especially for the Prime Minister. You will not respect a tribal leader and the President of India. President is standing, and the PM is sitting,” Banerjee said. “I’m showing it because we do respect, but they don’t give respect.”

Banerjee also emphasised, “We have full respect for the chair of the President and the Constitution of India, which we consider our mother; do not blame us.” She accused PM Modi of attacking West Bengal politically during elections, stating, “When election comes, the Prime Minister, as a vote bird, attacks Bengal.”

President flags protocol concerns

The controversy began on Saturday when President Murmu expressed dissatisfaction over arrangements at the 9th International Santal Conference near Bagdogra. She noted the low turnout, the change of venue, and the absence of the Chief Minister and state ministers.

“Generally, when the President is coming, the CM should be welcoming her, and other ministers should be present. But she did not come,” Murmu said. She also added that the programme could have drawn larger participation if held at the original venue.

Despite the criticism, the President described Banerjee as her “younger sister” and said she herself is “a daughter of Bengal.”

Mamata Banerjee responds

Banerjee rejected allegations of a protocol lapse, asserting that the event was not organised by the state government. She said Siliguri Mayor Gautam Deb represented the administration, and the state had not been informed of the programme details.

Banerjee argued that issues such as venue cleanliness, green room arrangements, or absence of women’s toilets were the responsibility of the event organisers and the Airports Authority of India, on whose property the event was held.

She accused the BJP of “disrespecting and misusing the highest chair in the country for its own party agenda,” calling the developments “most unfortunate.”

PM alleges ‘grave insult’

Addressing an event in Delhi on International Women’s Day, PM Modi said the TMC government had shown a “grave insult” to the President, who hails from a tribal community.

“Today, as the nation celebrates International Women’s Day, it is deeply concerning that just yesterday, the TMC government in West Bengal demonstrated a grave insult towards the honourable President of India, Draupadi Murmu,” he said.

Modi added that the episode not only reflected mismanagement of the tribal event but also constituted an affront to the Constitution and democratic traditions. “The enlightened people of West Bengal will never forgive TMC for insulting a woman, for insulting a tribal, and for insulting the honourable President of the country,” he said.

Centre seeks state government report

Following the controversy, the Union Home Secretary has sought a detailed report from the West Bengal government regarding alleged protocol lapses. According to PTI, the state chief secretary has been asked to clarify violations of the ‘Blue Book’ rules, which govern security and protocol for the President, Vice-President, and Prime Minister.

The communication reportedly seeks an explanation for the absence of the Chief Minister, Chief Secretary, and Director General of Police during the President’s visit, as well as alleged lapses in arrangements at the venue and along the route.

Political reactions and election implications

The row has sparked sharp reactions across India. Vice President CP Radhakrishnan called the reported lapses “unfortunate,” emphasising that the dignity of the country’s highest constitutional office must be upheld. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi also voiced concern.

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh criticised the West Bengal government for showing “blatant disrespect” to President Murmu.

Defending the state, West Bengal Minister Shashi Panja said Banerjee had already clarified the matter and accused the Prime Minister of politicising the issue.

“We are surprised that the PM doesn't uphold the dignity of the President's post and does politics over it. CM Mamata Banerjee didn't insult the President. Our question to the PM is, did he not think of her respect, when there are pictures, when he is seated while the President is standing? When the Ram Temple Pranpratishtha was done, why did he not invite President Murmu? Why was the PM silent over Manipur, where tribal women were raped, and they were paraded naked?” Panja asked.

The incident has added fuel to the tribal outreach battle between the BJP and the TMC in poll-bound West Bengal, particularly in north Bengal and the Jangalmahal region, where tribal communities play a decisive role in several constituencies.