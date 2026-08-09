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  • /Mamata Banerjee’s convoy attacked, stones pelted in North 24 Parganas

Mamata Banerjee’s convoy attacked, stones pelted in North 24 Parganas

The alleged attack took place while Banerjee was on her way to meet a TMC worker in North 24 Parganas. Lok Sabha MP Kalyan Banerjee and Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen were also accompanying her.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 09, 2026, 05:32 PM IST|Updated: Aug 09, 2026, 05:32 PM IST
Mamata Banerjee’s convoy attacked, stones pelted in North 24 Parganas
Image Credit: ANI Screengrab

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