/Mamata Banerjee’s convoy attacked, stones pelted in North 24 Parganas

Former West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee’s convoy was allegedly attacked in North 24 Parganas on Sunday.
Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that "anti-social elements" hurled large stones at her car in front of police personnel, claiming that the attack could have caused serious injuries or even death.
Banerjee made the allegations while speaking to reporters after visiting the residence of a deceased TMC worker in North 24 Parganas. She described the attack on her vehicle as severe and alleged that the police failed to prevent it.
"Large stones were hurled at my car by anti-social elements, right in front of the police. The attack on the vehicle was so severe that if the windows had been open, my head would have been split open. We could have all been killed," she said.
#WATCH | Barrackpore: Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's vehicle was attacked while she was on her way to meet a TMC worker in North 24 Parganas.— ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2026
As per former CM Mamata Banerjee, "Large stones were hurled at my car by anti-social elements,right in front of the… pic.twitter.com/JrTd2uFNlK
Questioning the circumstances surrounding the incident, Banerjee said she had never witnessed anything like it before. She also alleged that the police were providing protection to the BJP.
"This happened right in front of the police. I have never seen anything like this. What is going on? The police are providing protection to the BJP," the former chief minister alleged.
The alleged attack took place while Banerjee was on her way to meet a TMC worker in North 24 Parganas. Lok Sabha MP Kalyan Banerjee and Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen were also accompanying her.
During the incident, "Chor bhagao" slogans were heard from the crowd.
West Bengal BJP chief Samik Bhattacharya condemned the attack on the former chief minister, saying the BJP had no association with the incident and that the police should take action against those responsible.
"It is between the public and TMC," he said, adding that the BJP denied supporting such actions and condemned the incident. He said the police should take any necessary action against those accused.
(with ANI inputs)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.