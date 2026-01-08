Advertisement
Mamata Banerjee Slams Centre After ED Raids I-PAC Offices In Kolkata, Alleges Document Theft

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe triggered a strong reaction from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after it conducted searches in Kolkata linked to political consultancy firm I-PAC.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Jan 08, 2026, 01:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
According to officials, the ED carried out searches at two locations in the city—the central Kolkata residence of Pratik Jain, a senior functionary associated with I-PAC, and the firm's office at the Godrej Waterside complex in Salt Lake's Sector V. Jain is known to be closely involved in shaping the TMC's election strategies. 

The raids led to political tension in Kolkata, with TMC leaders questioning the timing and intent of the action. TMC leaders gathered outside the Salt Lake office after the ED's action, reported by India Today.

