Mamata Banerjee slams NRC list, says Bengalis suffering the most

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee launched a blistering attack on Assam's National Register of Citizens (NRC) process after the last list of the NRC was published on Saturday.

Banerjee took to Twitter and claimed that Bengali-speaking population were the worse sufferers of the procedure.

"The NRC fiasco has exposed all those who tried to take political mileage out of it. They have a lot to answer to the nation. This is what happens when an act is guided by an ulterior motive rather than the good of the society and the larger interest of the nation," she wrote, adding, "My heart goes out to all those, especially the large number of Bengali speaking brothers and sisters, who are made to suffer because of this botched-up process."

This is not the first time that Banerjee has opposed the NRC process. Earlier too, she and her ministers had visited the Bengali-Hindus' dominated zones in Assam to show solidarity with the community.

Banerjee has always maintained that she will never let the government implement the NRC process in the state of West Bengal.



Bengal BJP, however, has time and again claimed that if voted to power in the state, they will implement the NRC.

"The process has been implemented in Assam, soon it will be implemented in West Bengal as well. Eventually, all states in the country will be covered. This exercise is important for identifying illegal Bangladeshi immigrants," said Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh.

The final list of the NRC was released on Saturday morning. While as many as 3,11,21,004 persons were included in the list, 19,06,657 persons were left out from the list. Those excluded from the list have been provided a 120-day window to submit their claims and appeal before the Foreigners Tribunals.