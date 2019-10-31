close

Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee targets Centre over West Bengal labourers killed by terrorists in J&K

On October 29, terrorists killed five labourers and left one wounded in Kulgam area of Jammu and Kashmir. 

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday targeted the Central government over the killing of five labourers hailing from Murshidabad town by unidentified terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Now, entire Jammu and Kashmir administration is in the hands of the central government. With all the precautions in place when EU parliamentarians were visiting Kashmir, how were the labourers killed?" she told reporters here.

Earlier, the Chief Minister had expressed shock and grief over the unfortunate incident."We are shocked and deeply saddened at the brutal killings in Kashmir. Five workers from Murshidabad lost their lives. Words will not take away the grief of the families of the deceased. All help will be extended to the families in this tragic situation," she tweeted. 

Mamata Banerjee Labourers killed terrorists kill labourers
