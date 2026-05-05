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NewsIndia'I will strengthen INDIA team, they (BJP) looted EVM': Mamata Banerjee after major setback in Bengal
WEST BENGAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2026

'I will strengthen INDIA team, they (BJP) looted EVM': Mamata Banerjee after major setback in Bengal

Mamata Banerjee TMC BJP wins west bengal assembly elections evm hack

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 05, 2026, 04:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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'I will strengthen INDIA team, they (BJP) looted EVM': Mamata Banerjee after major setback in BengalPhoto Credit: ANI

After facing a historic defeat, outgoing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday held a public conference and alleged that the Bhartiya Janata Party looted the EVMs and they misbehaved with her. She said that the party and other INDIA bloc leaders are standing in solidarity with her and she will soon start working towards strengthing the INDIA bloc. 

 

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