NewsIndia'I will strengthen INDIA team, they (BJP) looted EVM': Mamata Banerjee after major setback in Bengal
'I will strengthen INDIA team, they (BJP) looted EVM': Mamata Banerjee after major setback in Bengal
Mamata Banerjee TMC BJP wins west bengal assembly elections evm hack
Trending Photos
After facing a historic defeat, outgoing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday held a public conference and alleged that the Bhartiya Janata Party looted the EVMs and they misbehaved with her. She said that the party and other INDIA bloc leaders are standing in solidarity with her and she will soon start working towards strengthing the INDIA bloc.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement