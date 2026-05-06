West Bengal Election row: Mamata Banerjee to challenge 2026 mandate in Supreme Court

Mamata Banerjee, leader of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), on Wednesday, held a crucial meeting at her Kalighat house in which she declared that her party will challenge the verdict of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly polls in the Supreme Court of India. According to sources close to the developments, the outgoing Chief Minister has accused the BJP and the Election Commission of India (ECI) of rigging the elections in their favour.

The decision came after the BJP emerged victorious with a majority win, crossing the 200-mark in the 234-member state assembly.

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Legal activism: Banerjee to resume practice

Notably, Mamata Banerjee will be making a return to legal activism. She, along with her outgoing minister Chandrima Bhattacharya, will be resuming their practice as lawyers. They have planned to personally fight the poll mandate in the court of law. Even though she lost at the state level, Banerjee is hopeful about making a comeback in the national arena. She assured her party members that her focus will be to consolidate the opposition INDIA alliance in Delhi.

'Will not resign': A protesting gesture

Not only did the outgoing Chief Minister refuse to resign but also asserted her refusal in strong terms. Mamata Banerjee said in a defiant tone that she would continue with her designation because of the way the elections were rigged. Describing her refusal to resign as a "deliberate protest", Mamata said the elections were conducted in such a manner that the mandate was "forcibly stolen".

This was further reiterated by the National General Secretary of the party Abhishek Banerjee. Speaking to the leaders of the Trinamool Congress, he requested them not to vacate their respective positions. According to him, retaining one's position constitutes itself as a legitimate form of protest against an alleged rigged election.

Challenge to the centre on imposition of presidential rule

Taking up another sensitive issue, the Trinamool Congress leadership issued a threat to the Union Government regarding imposition of President's rule. "Let them impose President's Rule here if they like, but let it be put on paper", Banerjee threatened during the discussion session held in Kalighat.

Combating post-election violence

On top of that, the party hierarchy also took note of reports of unrest in different areas of the state. According to Abhishek Banerjee, the Trinamool Congress would consider legal action against any post-poll violence happening right now. In his directive to the recently elected MLAs, he firmly told all the victorious candidates to stay in their constituencies to restore order and establish rapport with the local community.

Symbolic protest: Rabindra Sangeet on May 9

In another unusual act of resistance, Banerjee suggested that TMC offices around the state should play Rabindra Sangeet (songs written by Rabindranath Tagore) on May 9. This day will coincide with the inauguration of the new government in the Brigade Parade Ground of Kolkata.

Highlights of the Kalighat rally:

Supreme Court filing : TMC will challenge the 2026 verdict in the Supreme Court.

: TMC will challenge the 2026 verdict in the Supreme Court. No resignation : Mamata and other leaders will not resign to make a statement.

: Mamata and other leaders will not resign to make a statement. Grassroots priority : All MLAs to stay in their constituencies.

: All MLAs to stay in their constituencies. National vision: Continued pursuit of the INDIA alliance in the 2029 elections.

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