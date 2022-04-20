हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee urges Governor to ask Centre `not to disturb' industrialists using central agencies

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday urged Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to ensure that industrialists are “not disturbed by some agencies”.

Mamata Banerjee urges Governor to ask Centre `not to disturb&#039; industrialists using central agencies
IANS Photo

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday urged Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to ensure that industrialists are “not disturbed by some agencies”.

Though the chief minister did not name any central agency she made it obvious that her apparent dig was in response to recent income tax raids and Enforcement Directorate actions against a number of top firms, and drew applause from a section of the industrialists present at the Bengal Global Business Summit, where she was speaking. 

Banerjee, while concluding her speech at the summit, said, “Through the governor I want (to) tell, if you don't mind, Governor sir (that you speak) on behalf of all industrialists as they cannot open their mouth. We want all help from the central government. (In the next) Governor's conference please raise it. Please see industrialists are not disturbed through some agencies.” 

The governor, who inaugurated the summit, had earlier profusely praised the Chief Minister in his address. Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress chief, had earlier too been vociferous against the Centre, alleging misuse of two agencies – Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) – for political reasons. 

Among recent cases, the Income Tax department had raided an auto major, a charter airline and realtor. While a multinational chain marketing firm recently had its assets attached by the enforcement directorate.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Mamata BanerjeeJagdeep DhankharCBIEDIncome Tax department
Next
Story

JEE Main 2022 registration window re-opens for June session: Check official sites

Must Watch

PT3M45S

Bulldozer in Jahangirpuri: Constitutional values ​​are being violated - tweets Rahul Gandhi