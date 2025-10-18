Mamata Banerjee Urges PM Modi To Cancel Gorkha Interlocutor Post, Calls Move Unexpected

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has strongly objected to the Centre's move to appoint an interlocutor to hold discussions on the issues relating to Gorkhas in Darjeeling Hills, Tarai and Dooars regions of the state and said that the move was taken without any consultation with the state government.

She further described that as a "unilateral" decision, saying that such action is inconsistent with the spirit of cooperative federalism that forms one of the foundational principles of our Constitution.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Banerjee wrote, "I am surprised and shocked to know that the Government of India has appointed Shri Pankaj Kumar Singh, IPS (Retd.) as an interlocutor to hold discussions on the issues relating to Gorkhas in Darjeeling Hills, Tarai and Dooars regions of West Bengal."

Here goes my letter to the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, communicating my surprise and shock at the unilateral appointment by the Government of India of an interlocutor for the issues relating to Gorkhas in Darjeeling Hills, Tarai and Dooars regions of West Bengal. pic.twitter.com/nNN1OtqAeY Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) October 18, 2025

"This appointment has been made without any consultation with the Government of West Bengal, even though the issues under reference directly relate to the governance, peace, and administrative stability of the area under Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), an autonomous body under Government of West Bengal.

Such unilateral action is inconsistent with the spirit of cooperative federalism that forms one of the foundational principles of our Constitution," the letter reads.

Chief Minister Banerjee noted that Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) was constituted following a Tripartite Agreement in 2011 to ensure socio-economic, infrastructural, educational, cultural and linguistic developments of the hill areas, while safeguarding the ethnic identity of the Gorkhas.

She added that any initiative concerning the Gorkha community or the GTA region must be undertaken in full consultation with the state government, and any unilateral action in this sensitive matter will not be in the interest of peace and harmony in the region.

The letter dated October 18, reads, "It may be recalled that the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) was constituted following a Tripartite Agreement signed on 18th July, 2011 at Darjeeling, between the Government of India, the Government of West Bengal and the Gorkha Janamukti Morcha (GJM), in the presence of the then Hon'ble Union Home Minister and the Chief Minister of West Bengal. The Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) was created to ensure socio-economic, infrastructural, educational, cultural and linguistic developments of the hill areas, while safeguarding the ethnic identity of the Gorkhas and promoting peaceful co-existence among all communities, a hallmark of the unity and harmony of the hills."

"There has been peace and harmony prevailing in the hill districts of our state. This has been possible with the concerted and continuous efforts made by our government since it came to power in 2011. We are committed to continue with our positive efforts in that direction. The Government of West Bengal, therefore, is firmly of the view that any initiative concerning the Gorkha community or the GTA region must be undertaken in full consultation with the State Government, in order to preserve the hard-earned peace and tranquillity in the region. Any unilateral action in this sensitive matter will not be in interest of peace and harmony in the region," it added.

She urged Prime Minister Modi to reconsider and revoke this appointment order.

CM Banerjee said, "I would, therefore, request you to kindly re-consider and revoke this appointment order issued without prior and due consultation with the Government of West Bengal, as is expected in the true spirit of federalism and mutual respect between the Union and the States."