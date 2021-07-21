Mamata Banerjee uses Pegasus, spies on even TMC leaders: West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh

Kolkata: Soon after Mamata Banerjee attacked the Centre over Pegasus snooping row, the state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh shot back saying that it was the West Bengal Chief Minister herself who spies on political leaders.

Ghosh said that Banerjee and her government use the Pegasus spyware and do not even spare leaders of her own party.

“TMC leaders don't communicate except for messaging on WhatsApp, as they know that Mamata Banerjee herself taps their phones. She and her government use Pegasus software,” Ghosh was quoted as saying by ANI.

“Phone tapping is not our work, but that of Congress, from where Mamata has come,” he added.

The Leader of Opposition in the state Suvendu Adhikari also attacked Banerjee accusing her of tapping his phone and that of other BJP workers as well.

“Mamata Banerjee's administration is tapping my phone. There is no opportunity to speak, except on FaceTime and WhatsApp. Her administration is tapping phones of all small BJP workers,” Adhikari said.

Earlier today, Banerjee alleged that the BJP wants to turn India into a surveillance state instead of a democratic country. At the same time, she took a pot shot at the government over fuel prices.

“Money collected by Centre through taxes on fuel being spent on spying. BJP wants to turn India into a surveillance state instead of a democratic country,” she said.

“Our phones are tapped. Pegasus is dangerous and ferocious. I cannot talk to anyone. You are paying too much money for spying. I have plastered my phone. We should also plaster the Centre otherwise country will be destroyed. BJP has bulldozed federal structure,” she added.

