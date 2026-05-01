Mamata Banerjee visits EVM strongroom at midnight, Suvendu says she is 'under surveillance'

The battle for West Bengal has spilt into the night after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee spent nearly four hours at an EVM strongroom in Kolkata on Thursday, leaving at 12:07 am, amid allegations of tampering from both sides of the political divide. By Friday morning, her opponent in Bhabanipur, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, had posted an image of her inside the facility and declared she was being "kept under surveillance."

Adhikari's Claim

Adhikari, a former aide of Banerjee who is now contesting against her in Bhabanipur, said EVMs and strongrooms in the constituency were being strictly monitored. Sharing the image on social media, he wrote, "I wish to assure the esteemed community of voters from the entire state of West Bengal, including the Bhabanipur constituency, that the Trinamool candidate from this centre, namely the outgoing chief minister, has been strictly instructed to refrain from availing any undue advantages."

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He added, "No matter how much effort she makes, she has been unable to engage in any activities outside the rules."

ভবানীপুর নির্বাচনী এলাকা সহ সমগ্র পশ্চিমবঙ্গবাসী ভোটার ভদ্রমণ্ডলী কে আশ্বস্ত করতে চাই যে এই কেন্দ্রের তৃণমূল কংগ্রেস প্রার্থী তথা বিদায়ী মুখ্যমন্ত্রী, মাননীয়া কে কোনোরকম বাড়তি সুবিধা নেওয়া থেকে বিরত থাকতে বাধ্য করা হয়েছে।

উনি যতোই চেষ্টা চালান না কেন, কোনো রকম নিয়ম বহির্ভূত… pic.twitter.com/9hxyr3A97x — Suvendu Adhikari (@SuvenduWB) April 30, 2026

Why Banerjee Went To Strongroom

Banerjee said she visited the strongroom after reviewing CCTV footage and receiving reports of irregularities from several parts of the state. Earlier in the evening, Trinamool leaders Kunal Ghosh and Shashi Panja had staged protests outside Khudiram Anushilan Kendra in Kolkata, alleging that CCTV footage showed outsiders inside the premises "fiddling with ballot papers."

Also Read: West Bengal elections 2026: Days before counting, Mamata storms strong room – What triggered the EVM row?

Banerjee issued a firm warning ahead of the counting day on May 4. "If there is any plan to tamper with the counting process, it will not be tolerated," she said.

BJP Hits Back

BJP leader Tapas Roy dismissed the Trinamool's allegations as deliberate rumour-mongering. "We will deploy two persons to look after the strongroom. They are just spreading rumours as they are preparing the ground for their defeat. Three-layer security arrangements are here," he told ANI. The party accused the TMC of laying the groundwork to contest an unfavourable result before counting had even begun.

#WATCH | Kolkata | BJP leader Tapas Roy says, "...We will deploy two persons to look after the strong room...They (TMC) are just spreading rumours as they are preparing ground for their defeat...Three-layer security arrangements are here..." https://t.co/9TFRtcCVf0 pic.twitter.com/J7G5RXY5Pb — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2026

Election Commission Responds

Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal stepped in to dismiss the concerns from both camps, saying there was no basis for suspicion and that the strongrooms were operating under three-tier security comprising state police and Central Armed Police Forces. Police have been deployed outside strongrooms in Kolkata following the overnight protests.

With counting scheduled for May 4, the atmosphere in Bengal is tense, and the battle for the strongrooms appears to be as fiercely contested as the election itself.

Also Read: Ahead of counting, Mamata Banerjee’s Big EVM allegation and dismissive take on Exit Polls