Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari: Bhabanipur witness rival rallies just 100 metres apart

Tension flared in the high-stakes Bhabanipur constituency on Saturday when a confrontation between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and BJP workers prompted security forces to intervene.

The incident occurred just days ahead of the April 29 polling as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari held public meetings in close proximity.

The clash marks a sharp escalation in the intensely watched “battle of Bhabanipur”, a seat Mamata Banerjee has held since 2011, but which the BJP has declared its top target in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.

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Mamata walks off stage, leaves rally midway

The trouble erupted on Chakraberia Road when Banerjee abruptly ended her speech and walked off the stage. She accused the BJP of deliberately blasting high-volume loudspeakers from Adhikari’s nearby rally to drown out her address.

Expressing frustration over the “intentional disturbance,” Banerjee apologised to her supporters before leaving the venue. Soon after, angry TMC workers marched towards the BJP meeting site, leading to a face-off between the two groups.

Supporters exchanged rival slogans like “Jai Bangla” from the TMC side and “Jai Shri Ram” from the BJP. Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel and local police quickly formed a human chain to separate the factions, preventing the situation from escalating into physical violence and bringing it under control.

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Suvendu's 'Jungle raj' jibe

Suvendu Adhikari, who is contesting from both Nandigram and Bhabanipur seats, arrived at his rally shortly after the incident. He described the TMC protest as a sign of desperation and “jungle raj.”

“We are giving a befitting reply... This is goonda raj, jungle raj. We are trying to end it. Whatever TMC does will backfire. This time it will not be one-sided. Drive away the goons, save Bengal,” Adhikari said.

The confrontation highlights the deep political rivalry between the two leaders.

West Bengal awaits April 29 polling

While the first phase of polling on April 23 recorded a massive 92.35% voter turnout across the state, Bhabanipur is seen as the emotional and political centre of the 2026 contest.

The constituency has a diverse mix of Bengali, Gujarati, Marwari, and Sikh communities, presenting a complex demographic challenge for both parties.

For Banerjee, retaining Bhabanipur is crucial to holding her influence in Kolkata. For Adhikari, a win here would represent a major “giant-killing” achievement, building on his 2021 victory over her in Nandigram.

With campaigning for the second phase entering its final 48 hours, Kolkata remains on high alert. The Election Commission has stepped up drone surveillance and deployed additional paramilitary forces in the Bhabanipur and South Kolkata areas.

Polling for the first phase of the Assembly elections concluded on April 23 with a significantly high voter turnout of 91.78 per cent, according to the Election Commission of India. The second phase is scheduled for April 29, with vote counting set for May 4.

(with ANI inputs)

