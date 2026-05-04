West Bengal Election Results 2026: BJP crosses majority mark; breaches Mamata's Kolkata fortress in historic shift

West Bengal Election Results 2026: A history is being rewritten as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to create a new government in the state of West Bengal. Going by the current trends of the Assembly Elections held in the year 2026, there is an amazing political upheaval that might deal a huge shock to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who ruled the state for more than a decade now.

West Bengal Election Result 2026 Live Updates

BJP crosses majority figure

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The saffron-colored party has crossed the figure required for the party to have the mandate to rule the 294 member assembly.

Current leads: The BJP leads in more than 180 seats, easily crossing the majority number of 148.

TMC fights back: Coming down from a staggering tally of 213 seats in 2021, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is now leading in around 105 seats.

Historic turnaround: If current results hold, this would be the first time when the BJP rules West Bengal.

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Kolkata and South Bengal forts fall

The most important part of this election is the breaking of the fort of TMC in those parts where it was believed that no party could challenge their supremacy.

The Presidency breach: In the Presidency belt, including the city of Kolkata, the BJP is currently leading in 52 out of 108 seats—an impressive feat compared to the eight seats it won back in 2021.

The South Bengal turnaround: South Bengal, long seen as Mamata Banerjee's stronghold, has witnessed the fall of bastions. In the TMC's crucial cluster of 119 seats, covering areas such as Hooghly, Nadia, and the Parganas, the BJP is leading in 61, with the TMC lagging behind at 51.

Medinipur triumph: The BJP is performing brilliantly in the Medinipur region, where it holds 47 seats out of 56, reducing the TMC to merely eight.

Breakdown of regional performance

The BJP has effectively managed to extend its reach beyond its historic North Bengal base to the heartland of the state:

Malda cluster: Of 49 seats, the BJP leads in 28, whereas the TMC holds 19.

North Bengal vs. South Bengal: Although the BJP still enjoys supremacy in North Bengal, the turning point has been the saffron wave in the urban and semi-urban constituencies that were previously swept by the TMC in 2021.

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