Mamata Banerjee scathing reply to Governor Jagdeep Dhankar calls his letter 'missile', says 'desist efforts to usurp powers in Bengal'

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit out at Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday (May 2) and accused him of trying to usurp powers amid the coronavirus crisis. The Chief Minister asked him to desist from using official communications and logos on social media.

"Such words and such communications of such content, tenor and tone from a Governor to an elected CM are unprecedented in the annals of Indian constitutional and political history. Your words against me and my ministers and officers can be described as vituperative, intemperate, intimidating and abusive," Mamata said in her 13-page reply to Governor Dhankhar.

Accusing him of preaching and sermonising constitutional norms without practising it and violating it, Mamata said the Governor may not agree with her policies, but unfortunately, he has no other power than bringing it to her notice, as long as the government commands the confidence of the legislature.

"I beseech you to desist from intensifying your efforts to usurp powers, especially at the time of crisis.... You should desist from using official communications/logos for your continuous tweets on social media," she said.

The scathing attack from Mamata came after the Bengal Governor shot off two letters to the Chief Minister accusing her of hiding details regarding coronavirus cases in the state, and simultaneously asking her to cooperate with the Inter-Ministerial Central Team, which has visited the state to assess the situation.