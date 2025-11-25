Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2989060https://zeenews.india.com/india/mamata-banerjees-blistering-attack-on-bjp-dont-try-to-play-with-me-you-cant-compete-warns-of-gujarat-loss-2989060.html
NewsIndia
WEST BENGAL CM MAMATA BANERJEE

Mamata Banerjee's Blistering Attack On BJP: 'Don't Try To Play With Me, You Can't Compete' - Warns Of Gujarat Loss

Mamata's remarks came in the context of the ongoing controversy over the Special Investigation Report (SIR) and accusations of the BJP using central agencies against opposition-ruled states.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Nov 25, 2025, 05:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Mamata Banerjee's Blistering Attack On BJP: 'Don't Try To Play With Me, You Can't Compete' - Warns Of Gujarat LossWest Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo source: Mamata Banerjee's Social Media)

In a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday warned that the BJP could even lose in its stronghold Gujarat, saying the people of Bengal cannot be fooled.

"In Bihar, they could not catch your game. It is difficult to fool us. Why are you so envious to control Bengal? You want to make Bengal like Gujarat. BJP will lose in Gujarat also, mark my words, I am making a premonition," CM Mamata said during a public address.

Direct Challenge To BJP

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

In a strong message to the BJP leadership, the Trinamool Congress chief issued a warning. "I tell the BJP: don't try to play with me because you won't be able to compete with me. Use all the agencies and spend however much money you want. People will take the money and still not vote for you," she declared.

"You will give money for one month, but what after that? People want security of livelihood, democracy and respect," Mamata added, suggesting that financial inducements would not sway Bengal's electorate.

 

 

Invokes Nari Shakti, Singur Struggle

Positioning herself as an icon of women's empowerment, Mamata invoked her decades-long political journey and past struggles. "Being a woman Chief Minister, an icon of Nari Shakti, who has been doing Chhatra Parishad since childhood -- I fasted for 26 days to get Singur's farmers back their land. I did not back down," she stated.

"So do whatever you want, take away my helicopter, barricade my route; I will still find my way," she added, referring to alleged obstacles placed by central agencies and administrative hurdles.

Context Of SIR Controversy

Mamata's remarks came in the context of the ongoing controversy over the Special Investigation Report (SIR) and accusations of BJP using central agencies against opposition-ruled states. Her comments reflect escalating tensions between the Trinamool Congress and BJP ahead of upcoming state elections, with Bengal remaining a key battleground in national politics.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Israel Mossad
Silent Killer Strikes Again: Israel's Mossad Eliminates Hezbollah Commander
Delhi AQI
Delhi Chokes As AQI Remains 'Poor': 50% Staff In Office, Rest On WFH
SMVD Medical College admissions
'Merit Over Religion In J&K': Omar Abdullah On SMVD Medical College Admissions
bihar congress
Bihar: Congress Expels Seven Leaders For Six Years Over Anti-Party Activities
Myanmar earthquake
Earthquake Of 3.8 Magnitude Strikes Myanmar
West Bengal SIR
CM Mamata Writes To CEC, Questions ECI Proposals On SIR Staffing
Technology
TRAI Takes Action On Over 21 Lakh Fraudulent Numbers In One Year
Youth in politics
Youth In Politics: Time To Set Age Limit For Local Bodies, Panchayat Polls?
UK news
Billionaire Leaving UK Due To Proposed Taxes? Lakshmi Mittal Leaves Nation
Technology
Android Users Can Now Share Files With iPhones And Vice Versa; How To Use It