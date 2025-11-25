In a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday warned that the BJP could even lose in its stronghold Gujarat, saying the people of Bengal cannot be fooled.

"In Bihar, they could not catch your game. It is difficult to fool us. Why are you so envious to control Bengal? You want to make Bengal like Gujarat. BJP will lose in Gujarat also, mark my words, I am making a premonition," CM Mamata said during a public address.

Direct Challenge To BJP

In a strong message to the BJP leadership, the Trinamool Congress chief issued a warning. "I tell the BJP: don't try to play with me because you won't be able to compete with me. Use all the agencies and spend however much money you want. People will take the money and still not vote for you," she declared.

"You will give money for one month, but what after that? People want security of livelihood, democracy and respect," Mamata added, suggesting that financial inducements would not sway Bengal's electorate.

Invokes Nari Shakti, Singur Struggle

Positioning herself as an icon of women's empowerment, Mamata invoked her decades-long political journey and past struggles. "Being a woman Chief Minister, an icon of Nari Shakti, who has been doing Chhatra Parishad since childhood -- I fasted for 26 days to get Singur's farmers back their land. I did not back down," she stated.

"So do whatever you want, take away my helicopter, barricade my route; I will still find my way," she added, referring to alleged obstacles placed by central agencies and administrative hurdles.

Context Of SIR Controversy

Mamata's remarks came in the context of the ongoing controversy over the Special Investigation Report (SIR) and accusations of BJP using central agencies against opposition-ruled states. Her comments reflect escalating tensions between the Trinamool Congress and BJP ahead of upcoming state elections, with Bengal remaining a key battleground in national politics.