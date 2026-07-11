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  • /Mamata Banerjee's close aide Anubrata Mondal switches sides to join rebel TMC camp

Mamata Banerjee's close aide Anubrata Mondal switches sides to join rebel TMC camp

Mandal, once considered a close confidant of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and a powerful figure in Birbhum, has now officially joined Banerjee’s rebel camp.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jul 11, 2026, 09:47 PM IST|Updated: Jul 11, 2026, 09:51 PM IST
Mamata Banerjee's close aide Anubrata Mondal switches sides to join rebel TMC camp
Image Credit: IANS

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