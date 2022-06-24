The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has questioned Trinamool MP and actor Dev in the cattle smuggling case. According to ED sources, Dev was summoned to the ED office in Delhi (New Delhi ED Office) on Tuesday. That's where he was questioned. Dev's name has come up in the statements of several witnesses. Dev's statement was recorded in this regard. Data was verified. The CBI had also questioned Dev earlier. CBI sources claimed that earlier, the statements of several witnesses in the cow smuggling case revealed that dev had financial dealings with the main accused Enamul Haque. He even took valuable gifts from Enamul several times.

The CBI questioned Trinamool MP-actor Dev for five hours in connection with the cow smuggling case. What gift did he take from the main accused Enamul? Sources said Dev was asked several similar questions. However, the Trinamool MP from Ghatal Dev claimed that he did not know Enamul.

Dev was summoned to the CBI office at Delhi. The actor arrived 10 minutes before the scheduled time. CBI also came to know of actor-MP Dev's co-producer Pintu Mondal in connection with the cow smuggling case. He was also summoned by the CBI. Pintu Mondal was questioned to find out whether the money for cow smuggling was put in a Bengali film through Enamul Haque.

After Trinamool MP-actor Dev, the CBI summoned Trinamool's heavyweight leader Anubrata Mondal in connection with cow smuggling case. For the first time on February 14, Anubrata was asked to appear at the Nizam Palace.