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Mamata faction candidate Sanchita Pradhan Dey withdraws from Nandigram bypoll nomination

Sanchita Pradhan Dey has withdrawn her nomination for the Nandigram bypoll, days after being named the Mamata Banerjee-led faction’s candidate.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 18, 2026, 04:23 PM IST|Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 04:23 PM IST
Mamata faction candidate Sanchita Pradhan Dey withdraws from Nandigram bypoll nomination
Image Credit: Nandigram Bypoll shock: Mamata faction candidate Sanchita Dey withdraws

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