/Mamata faction candidate Sanchita Pradhan Dey withdraws from Nandigram bypoll nomination

Sanchita Pradhan Dey, the candidate of the Mamata Banerjee-led faction of the Trinamool Congress for the Nandigram Assembly bypoll, has withdrawn her nomination, in a fresh development in the run-up to the October 6 election. The reason for her decision has not been made public so far. The development comes days after the Mamata-led faction named Dey as its Nandigram candidate on September 13.