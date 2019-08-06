close

Jammu and Kashmir

Mamata questions government over ‘method’ of Article 370 abrogation, demands release of J&K leaders

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that leaders like Mehbooba and the Abdullahs are no terrorists and “cannot be isolated”

File Photo

Amid the debate in Lok Sabha over abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday demanded the release of political leaders, including former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Trinamool Congress chief said that leaders like Mehbooba and the Abdullahs are no terrorists and “cannot be isolated”. “There is no information about Farooq Abdullah. Mehbooba and Omar Abdullah have also been arrested…they cannot be isolated, they are not terrorists,” said Mamata demanding their immediate release.

Speaking about the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation bill, Mamata said that she “cannot support or go against the bill”, adding that she did not agree with the method and procedure in which the action was taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government.

The West Bengal Chief Minister batted for peaceful negotiations and resolution.

Questions were raised on detention of leaders in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday in the Lok Sabha as well. DMK MPs TR Balu and Dayanidhi Maran spoke about the detentions on the floor of the House.

“Farooq Abdullah, a member of this House, is missing. He has been arrested,” said Maran addressing the Lok Sabha.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also took to microblogging site Twitter to slam government over the developments in Jammu and Kashmir. Talking about detention of leaders, “National integration isn’t furthered by unilaterally tearing apart J&K, imprisoning elected representatives and violating our Constitution”.

The Gandhi scion tweeted, “National integration isn’t furthered by unilaterally tearing apart J&K, imprisoning elected representatives and violating our Constitution. This nation is made by its people, not plots of land. This abuse of executive power has grave implications for our national security.”

