TMC MLA Humayun Kabir from West Bengal has become a major political headache for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and he is unwilling to back down even after being suspended from the party.

The Controversy That Exploded

On December 6, Humayun Kabir made explosive statements in Murshidabad's Beldanga, claiming he would lay the foundation stone for rebuilding Babri Masjid. The declaration sparked nationwide outrage and protests across the country.

The timing couldn't be worse. December 6 marks the anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition in 1992, making his statement particularly inflammatory.

Mamata Acts, But It's Not Enough

Taking the matter seriously, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjji suspended Humayun Kabir from TMC, stating his remarks were unacceptable and didn't reflect the party's position. Humayun Kabir had also claimed that NH-34 would be under "Muslim control" on December 6, further intensifying tensions.

But instead of apologizing, Kabir hit back harder.

"I Stand by My Words, Won't Change Decision"

After his suspension, Humayun Kabir issued a defiant statement announcing his resignation from the TMC. He declared that he stands by his words and will not change his decision about rebuilding the Babri Masjid.

Hindu Organizations Up In Arms

The controversy has set off protests nationwide, with particularly intense demonstrations in Lucknow for several days. Hindu Raksha Parishad announced plans for a rally against Kabir's statements, further escalating tensions.

BJP Condemns Remarks

The BJP strongly criticized Kabir's remarks, stating that "no mosque will ever be built in the name of Babur." Reacting to the controversy, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh said that while anyone is free to build a temple or mosque on their own property, India will not allow the construction of any religious structure in honor of Babur. He further added that the Hindu community has been opposing Babur for centuries, demolishing his monuments, and finally building the Ram Temple. Calling Babur an invader, Ghosh emphasized that nothing bearing his name will be tolerated in the country.